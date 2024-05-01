Papa Johns Multi-Unit Franchisee Recognized as Franchisee of the Year

Founded in 1984, Papa Johns maintains its position as a dynamic brand with a significant growth outlook and a commitment to long-term success. While the brand continues to be a leader in the pizza category through innovation and quality offerings, its emphasis on franchisee support fuels the success and growth potential of its franchisees, in turn, bolstering the brand’s expansion.

Earlier this year, Ed Taliaferro, the owner of 25 Papa Johns locations across Washington and Oregon, was recognized as the 2024 Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association (IFA). Taliaferro’s journey exemplifies the potential for success that multi-unit franchisees can achieve through hard work, goodwill, and the support of a franchise network.

After joining the brand in 1998 with a single Papa Johns location in Salem, Oregon, Taliaferro has since expanded his enterprise to encompass an impressive network throughout the Pacific Northwest. However, Ed's achievements extend beyond mere expansion. His success also lies in his genuine care for his team. Several individuals who started their journey with him in 1998 have since become trusted partners, a testament to Ed's mentorship and their lasting trust in his leadership.

At the core of Taliaferro’s leadership philosophy is his ability to navigate challenges while ensuring every team member’s voice is heard. Actively engaged in the Papa Johns' Franchise Advisory Council and serving as the President and Treasurer for the Seattle Franchisee Marketing Co-Op, Taliaferro exemplifies dedication to fostering franchise growth and collaboration among peers.

Moreover, Taliaferro’s philanthropic endeavors have made a profound impact on the community. Collaborating with various charities, he has raised funds for noble causes such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and supported relief efforts for victims of natural disasters.

Taliaferro’s commitment to excellence, both professionally and philanthropically, reflects Papa Johns' ethos of franchisee support and community engagement.

For more information about franchising opportunities with Papa Johns, please visit papajohns.com/franchise.