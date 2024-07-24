Papa Johns Named Best Pizza Franchise and Top Employer for Diversity

Papa Johns continuously distinguishes itself as a leader in the pizza industry, most recently through several prestigious awards. These recognitions solidify the brand’s position as not only a leading pizza brand but also a leader in the world of franchising.

This spring, Forbes named Papa Johns No. 1 among all restaurant brands on the “Best Employers for Diversity” list, marking the fourth consecutive year the brand has been recognized on this list. Papa Johns has made an effort to implement new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives focused on enhancing safety, transparency, accountability and trust within the work environment. These efforts have paid off, with this ranking representing the brand’s continuous dedication to establishing a supportive and inclusive environment.

The company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is just one important aspect of what makes it a standout brand. Recently, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Papa Johns No. 1 in the Pizza category on their “Best of the Best” list. This recognition is yet another testament to the brand’s quality, innovation and customer satisfaction, setting it apart in the highly competitive pizza franchise arena.

Driven by an ability to adapt and innovate, Papa Johns continues to be a forward thinker in the franchising industry. These accolades are a reflection of the brand’s strong market position and the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives, making it an ideal investment for franchise owners and operators.

Looking ahead, Papa Johns is poised for continued growth. The brand’s dedication to diversity, inclusion, quality and innovation sets it apart as a leader in the industry. As it continues to expand its footprint, the brand remains focused on maintaining the highest standards of quality and support. With significant opportunities for expansion and a strong support system, Papa Johns is looking for experienced, multi-unit operators in search of their next investment.