PetWellClinic Shines as a Winning Strategy for Diversified Portfolio

PetWellClinic is staking its claim as a category redefining ground-floor opportunity and one of the hottest brands in franchising.

The fastest-growing veterinary concept in the business, PetWellClinic continues to surge with seasoned multi-brand operators like Jeff Walling, propelling nationwide momentum for the innovative, walk-in pet care brand.

Walling and his family are off to a fast start with two PetWellClinic locations open and one on the way as part of a 16-unit deal to expand the footprint in the Phoenix area.

"We've found that there's a high demand all over the Valley for our clinics," says Walling, CEO of PetWellClinic Phoenix, one of the brand's largest franchise operators. "We just have to be strategic about where we place them."

As owners of three Re-Bath territories in three states, Walling and his brother and business partner, Michael Walling, know how to spot a prime franchise opportunity.

At PetWellClinic's Discovery Day in the brand's home base of Knoxville, Tennessee, they found a modern concept that was easy to own and operate and a "win-win" franchise investment.

"All the heavy lifting and the thought process of how to make PetWellClinic work was already done, so that really appealed to us," Walling says. "Leadership had thought out everything within their processes and procedures, a centralized software system that was easy to manage, and the roles and duties of every single employee already built out—so it was almost a plug and play system."

Founded by veterinarian and software engineer Sam Meisler, DVM, PetWellClinic is filling a void in an antiquated industry plagued by skyrocketing patient care costs. The standout concept is all about accessibility and convenience. The brand provides top-notch walk-in primary care for pet owners, including general check-ups, preventative care, and vaccinations, and treatments for minor ailments and chronic conditions.

It was just the solution that Michael's son, Cole Walling, sought when he struggled to find care for his dog during the pandemic. These days, Cole, who brought the investment idea to the family's franchise business, oversees day-to-day operations as president of PetWellClinic Phoenix.

And PetWellClinic continues to deliver.

Jeff Walling points to the support of stellar training programs, monthly calls to bounce off ideas to leadership and fellow franchisees, and the continued refinement of best practices.

"They always make their decisions based on what is best for the network and the franchisor but are open to the needs of our individual franchisee situation," Walling says.

PetWellClinic: Built for a Bright Future

Franchisees are reaping the rewards of a proven, proprietary veterinary software program for seamless clinic processes. Locations are designed for complete transparency and openness to allow clients to see everything happening from the front of the clinic to the back. For the Wallings, PetWellClinic offers a prosperous and risk-reducing path to diversification.

"People will always have their pets, and if we are an affordable option, we are always going to have customers whether the economy is good or bad, "Walling says. "We know the potential and look forward to the future."

With 145 units in development, 27 open across the country, and a wide-open space for growth, PetWellClinic is poised to shine in the booming pet services market, estimated to increase 143% by 2030 to $118 billion. The brand is backed by the expertise of franchise development arm Oakscale and the leadership of CEO Joshua Kovacs. Kovacs and several investor partners own the rights to develop PetWellClinic franchises throughout New Jersey, where PetWellClinic is set to debut a third location.

PetWellClinic, says Kovacs, appeals to individuals seeking a new business industry and those in service-oriented businesses wanting to tap into a category with significant growth potential.

"PetWellClinic has landed on the perfect consumer and franchise formula to ensure owners get pets the care they need when they need it and that franchisees can get into the pet care business with the support they need," Kovacs says.

Ready to expand with a resilient franchise home? For more information about PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit petwellfranchise.com or contact Ryan Durishin at ryan@oakscale.com.