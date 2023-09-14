Pizza Factory Positions Itself as an Industry Leader Through Strategic Movement

Rooted in tradition with a commitment to innovation, Pizza Factory continues to bolster itself as a best-in-class brand, further establishing its industry-leading reputation in the lucrative $54 billion pizza sector.

Among Pizza Factory’s most recent moves in 2023 has been the addition of two new corporate team members and its continued nationwide expansion through new restaurant openings and signed agreements.

New Leadership Fosters Internal Growth and Reinforces Brand Identity

Among Pizza Factory’s new team members is its Regional Vice President, Matt Adams, who brings a unique perspective to the role, having worked both on the franchisee and corporate side of the business. Adams focuses primarily on managing employee logistics, growth and ensures all Pizza Factory franchisees have the tools they need to succeed.

“Looking at the brand from a professional standpoint, it is truly cutting-edge and has a long-standing reputation as a legacy brand within the pizza industry,” Adams says. “I was attracted to the fact that Pizza Factory has a rich legacy and continues to strategically grow year after year, and I am honored to work alongside the brand’s amazing team.”

Pizza Factory also added Jenny Oliveira to the brand as Director of Brand Culture. With more than three decades of front and back-of-the-house food and beverage industry experience, Oliveira brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for fostering strong brand connections to the West Coast pizzeria.

Throughout her career, Oliveira has overseen numerous high-level projects and developed a strong understanding of the importance of delivering exceptional service. The addition of Oliveira is an exciting milestone for Pizza Factory, said Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory.

“With Jenny’s heartfelt approach and deep understanding of our values and ‘Be Awesome’ mentality, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in elevating the brand’s identity and culture,” Riva says. “We look forward to the positive contributions she will make to the communities we proudly serve.”

Expanding Horizons: Pizza Factory’s Growth Journey and Prime Opportunities

The quest to elevate the brand’s already robust leadership team comes as the California-based brand makes significant strides in expanding its footprint with nearly 110 locations and growing.

Momentum remains strong in 2023, with the brand on the edge of opening 10 new locations this year. The most recent addition to this expansion is a newly opened restaurant in Redding, California. Additional locations in Turlock and Madera, California, are set to open in the coming months.

The string of openings for Pizza Factory across California highlights not only the brand’s dynamic expansion but also growth with existing franchisees. More specifically, the Redding location marked the second Pizza Factory restaurant for franchisees Alicia and Carlos Pizano. Having owned the Pizza Factory in Shasta Lake, California, for more than four years, the pair fell in love with the brand and knew they wanted to expand to a neighboring town.

Multi-unit operators with Pizza Factory can take advantage of flexible new-build or conversion real estate options and attractive, untapped territories for expansion. Pizza Factory’s various formats, ranging from 1,000 to 4,000 square feet, include fast casual dine-in and the brand’s largest model, featuring multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings, and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to expand the brand's presence as a community staple from coast to coast.