Pizza Factory Roster Continues to Grow in Key West Coast Markets

Known for its signature hand-tossed pizzas, family-friendly dining and hardworking owners and staff, Pizza Factory is continuing to stack its West Coast roster with new openings and signed agreements.

With six openings in 2023 so far, the brand is continuing to thrive in hyperlocal communities. Most recently, Pizza Factory welcomed a new opening of its Express Model in the populous Anaheim, California.

Franchisee Tim Nguyen, a longtime fan of Pizza Factory, is proud to be expanding into Orange County. His Anaheim location offers the same high-quality hand-tossed pizza, pasta, oven-baked subs and salads while adding the convenience of delivery and takeout.

“Pizza Factory has been making delicious meals for years and has become a favorite by many, especially here in California,” said Nguyen. “The Anaheim community needed another go-to pizza destination that offers great food, and Pizza Factory does exactly that.”

The Express Model originally debuted in 2021 as a smaller, quick-service format to support the brand’s thriving carryout and delivery business. The convenience of the Express combined with its innovative tech stack is taking the legacy brand into a new era of growth.

With similar enthusiasm, the brand will also welcome an Express Model to Washington later this year, with franchisees Jatin Patel and Jyoti Bhatta. Fueled by their desire to invest in the food industry, Patel and Bhatta were drawn to Pizza Factory for its fresh, quality products that they have enjoyed as customers for many years.

“Pizza Factory has been a part of our lives for years,” said Patel. “We’ve bonded over our love for pizza in the past, and when we were looking for investment opportunities in the restaurant industry, Pizza Factory was a clear choice. Not only is the food delicious, but the corporate support has been incredible.”

Adding to the pipeline, the brand recently signed four new leases in Oakland, California; Jerome, Idaho; Modesto, California; and Corona, California, sparking a new wave of growth for the award-winning pizzeria.

As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery/curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service Model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more.

For more information about franchising with Pizza Factory, visit pizzafactoryfranchises.com.