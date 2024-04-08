Port of Subs Expands into New Neighborhoods Nationwide

Port of Subs is diving into milestone growth, poised to rapidly expand in new markets, including Minnesota, with the help of experienced entrepreneurs.

The beloved 50-year-old legacy sandwich brand continues to build nationwide momentum, propelled by seasoned business pros like Pat Mancuso. The newly inked regional developer is set to spearhead Port of Subs’ entry into Minnesota in a big way, mapping plans for 60 locations in a seven-county area throughout Minneapolis-St. Paul.

A successful serial entrepreneur, Mancuso brings a wealth of residential property management, multi-unit franchise operations, and training expertise to Port of Subs, including serving as regional director over a six-state area with Keller Williams Real Estate, working closely with owners to launch and grow their franchises.

Mancuso, alongside his daughter and partner, Ashley Mancuso, is off to a fast start with plans to open a flagship Port of Subs in the Twin Cities within six months, followed by 12 more sites over the following 18 months.

“Pat and Ashley are fantastic partners to lead the charge in making Port of Subs a household name in the Twin Cities,” said Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs. “Not only are they experienced business owners and operators, but they are passionate about helping other entrepreneurs reach new heights in their careers, which is what we look for in our regional development operators. We look forward to working alongside them and their future partnerships with other like-minded individuals seeking opportunities in the QSR space.”

For Mancuso, timing is everything. He first experienced Port of Subs in the Las Vegas airport while traveling with his wife in the fall. Just days later, a story on the Reno, Nevada-based brand’s quest for ground-floor regional developers caught his eye. Mancuso was intrigued, particularly when discovering Port of Subs’ backing by Area 15 Ventures LLC., the Colorado-based private equity business led by Dave Liniger, the notable founder of RE/MAX Holdings, and a stellar executive team that includes Mendicino and Port of Subs CEO Adam Contos, former RE/MAX CEO and board director.

It didn’t take long for Mancuso’s due diligence to seal the deal.

“In all the locations I toured, people knew the customers by first name,” Mancuso recalled. “I met general managers and other employees with 10, 15, and even 25 years of experience involved with the franchise. The quality of the experience just validated the concept as a neighborhood sandwich shop.”

Mancuso intends to create similar long-term opportunities for individuals and communities that may not have access to them. He is joined by other seasoned regional developers who are embracing the sliced fresh franchise and are ready to ignite market growth in new and existing corners of the U.S.

Among them:

Chuck and Nicole Goddard look to redefine the sub-sandwich experience in Texas, signing on to develop 30 units in the Greater Austin area over the next few years. Chuck, who has over two decades of software development experience, grew up in the restaurant world with his family-owned Subway locations. Nicole is highly skilled in team management and leadership-oriented roles and serves on the board of various Austin organizations. The Goddards’ franchise portfolio also includes regional development of Daddy’s Chicken Shack.

Michelle and Robert Lucas are building on their success with Port of Subs as Boise, Idaho, regional developers. The husband-and-wife team recently acquired a Port of Subs location in Rocklin, California and aims to rapidly develop 30 more around the Sacramento area over the next five years.

Port of Subs’ Secret Sauce

Port of Subs regional developers and franchisees can expect to find top-quality food, time-tested operations, and an unmatched future-forward approach to franchising.

“We are just starting training, and I’m like, ‘holy buckets.’ The attention to detail and the commitment to Port of Subs’ success are unmatched,” Mancuso said. “It’s the best of both worlds. There is a legacy of people here who have a wealth of experience with the brand prior to the Area 15 purchase, and you have a team of people who have done franchising at a super high level and bring that leadership and experience to the table. So, it’s the best of both worlds.”

Ready to embark on your franchise journey with Port of Subs? Get started today when you connect with Andrew Beach, Port of Subs’ vice president of franchise sales, at abeach@portofsubs.com.