Port of Subs Marks New Milestones with Record-Breaking Growth

Port of Subs is on a significant expansion trajectory, solidifying its place as a growing force in the sandwich franchise sector. With 126 established locations across seven Western states and 240 more restaurants under development, Port of Subs is rapidly becoming a household name, known for its commitment to quality and community.

Michelle and Robert Lucas are the latest partners to join the brand, signing a 30-store area development agreement for the Sacramento region. This agreement will further strengthen Port of Subs' presence in California. Already operating in cities such as Rocklin and Rancho Cordova, the brand will now expand into key areas including Auburn, Roseville, and Elk Grove, with the first new location set to open in early 2025.

“Port of Subs resonates deeply with communities for its strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction,” Michelle Lucas says. “These core values drew Robert and me to the brand, and as we became more familiar with the business model and met the impressive leadership team, we knew this was the brand we wanted to be part of. We see tremendous potential for Port of Subs in Sacramento and are confident that these new locations will be a welcome addition to the community.”

This impressive growth in California is just one part of Port of Subs' broader national expansion strategy. Recent regional development agreements include:

Utah: 40 new locations in development.

40 new locations in development. Colorado: 20 units planned for the Denver metro area.

20 units planned for the Denver metro area. Arizona: 20 stores underway through two regional agreements.

20 stores underway through two regional agreements. Idaho: 10 stores slated for the Greater Boise area.

10 stores slated for the Greater Boise area. Texas: 30 units set to launch in the Greater Austin area.

30 units set to launch in the Greater Austin area. Minnesota: 60 locations planned for the Twin Cities region.

60 locations planned for the Twin Cities region. Oregon: 10 units coming soon to Central Oregon, including Eugene, Corvallis, Albany, Bend, and Redmond.

10 units coming soon to Central Oregon, including Eugene, Corvallis, Albany, Bend, and Redmond. Florida: 20 new locations to open in the Orlando area.

“2024 has quickly become a banner year with our regional development program in place,” says Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs. “Operators who are passionate about the product we serve and making an impact on their community are exactly the people we want to continue to grow this brand.”

The industry has taken notice. Eat This, Not That! recently recognized Port of Subs as one of the 42 fastest-growing restaurant chains, and the brand earned a spot on the “50 QSR Contenders for 2024” list, which ranks the top limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales.

Long regarded as a beloved neighborhood sandwich shop on the West Coast, Port of Subs stands out for its commitment to fresh, high-quality food and strong community ties. With the support of Area 15 Ventures and RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger, Port of Subs is well-positioned for continued success with a proven business model and ambitious growth strategy.

With over 40 markets available for development, now is the perfect time to join a top-ranked, fast-growing brand. To get started, visit franchising.portofsubs.com or connect via email at franchisesales@portofsubs.com.