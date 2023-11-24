Port of Subs Plots First Time Nationwide Franchise Expansion 

For the first time in over 50 years, the popular west-coast based QSR chain Port of Subs is finally expanding nationwide.

A top ranked franchise concept with a delicious menu, Port of Subs is starting to make its presence known on the national stage. Utilizing a regional developer model, Port of Subs is attracting multi-unit operators, restaurant investors, and new franchise owners across the country.

Veteran multi-unit franchisees Jay and Michael Taylor jumped at the chance to spread their passion for Port of Subs, inking a 40-unit deal to spearhead the brand's growth throughout Northern Utah. For the brothers, who opened their first Port of Subs location in 2010, signing on as the brand’s first regional developers is a dream come true. "With our extensive entrepreneurial background, along with Jay's deep experience in business operations and my construction expertise, our roles as regional developers merge experience and innovation, ensuring a seamless opening process that sets the stage for success from day one," says Michael Taylor.

Long known for serving up the highest quality sandwiches, made fresh to order with premium ingredients and exceptional customer service, Port of Subs' rapid expansion plans are backed by Area 15 Ventures, a dynamic Colorado-based private equity firm that acquired the Nevada-based quick service restaurant chain earlier this year. Under the strategic guidance of Area 15 Ventures, led by entrepreneur Dave Liniger, the notable founder of RE/MAX, Port of Subs looks to build on the brand's rich legacy of success.

Angad Singh, the second regional developer for Port of Subs, is poised to introduce twenty new locations to the vibrant Greater Denver area. His choice of Port of Subs reflects a seamless alignment with his family's extensive experience as multi-unit, multi-market operators of renowned franchise brands, such as 7-Eleven and another nationally recognized sandwich brand. "It's thrilling to have the opportunity to partner with a brand that feels close to home, and even more exciting to be one of the first to fully utilize the regional development model in place," Singh says. "Having grown up in Reno, I know the potential this brand has to grow on a national scale."

There's Never Been a Better Time to Franchise with Port of Subs

With 127 locations in seven western states, Port of Subs is aiming to capture new audiences in untapped markets across the nation.

The brand delivers a turnkey, highly scalable business model, diverse menu options, and flexible franchise models that make it easy to own and operate. Along with driving aggressive expansion nationwide, Port of Subs is focused on streamlining guest experiences and boosting operational efficiencies through innovations such as touchscreen ordering kiosks, online and mobile app ordering enhancements, and more.

Port of Subs seeks to expand with community-oriented entrepreneurs and experienced franchise operators who are committed to fueling the brand's mission to become every guest's favorite neighborhood sandwich shop.

"This year has proven to be a historic time of growth for the Port of Subs brand, and we can't wait to see this momentum continue into 2024," says Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs.

Ready to thrive with a winning franchise? Learn more at franchising.portofsubs.com or connect via email at franchisesales@portofsubs.com.