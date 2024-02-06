Port of Subs Set to Accelerate U.S. Growth in 2024

Port of Subs is in high growth mode.

As the proven neighborhood sandwich brand with over 50 years of operational excellence, Port of Subs continues to break new ground with a regional developer model that has captured the attention of experienced multi-unit operators, restaurant investors, and new franchise owners nationwide.

Among the newest Port of Subs’ regional developers spearheading expansion:

Kevin Johnson, Phoenix, Arizona – a previous multi-unit developer for Edo Japan.

Michelle Lucas, Liz Caldwell, and Robert Lucas, Boise, Idaho – serial entrepreneurs in the education space.

Chuck and Nicole Goddard, Austin, Texas – regional developers for Daddy’s Chicken Shack.

Port of Subs Builds Mounting Momentum to Rapidly Expand in 2024

For entrepreneurs seeking a winning QSR franchise opportunity, there’s a lot to love about Port of Subs.

The beloved Reno, Nevada-based brand, known for its fresh, premium meats and cheeses and loads of healthy fare like salads and lettuce wraps, offers a variety of customized made-to-order menu options, a hallmark of Port of Subs’ mission to be the go-to sandwich spot in every neighborhood.

Franchise partners can look to modern operations, a flexible footprint, and multiple floor plans to find success in traditional locations and nontraditional spots like airports, shopping malls, and college campuses.

Port of Subs' rapid expansion plans are backed by the dynamic Colorado-based private equity firm Area 15 Ventures and the strategic guidance of entrepreneur Dave Liniger. As the highly regarded founder of RE/MAX, Liniger is known for his ability to grow brands to their full potential both domestically and internationally.

With a time-tested business model, visionary leadership, and a wealth of experience and an innovative eye on the future, Port of Subs is primed to expand its footprint nationwide and build on its strong reputation as a beloved sliced fresh legacy brand.

Ready to be part of an award-winning community brand that offers growth and success? Port of Subs has repeatedly been recognized on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 as a top franchise to own. With 127 locations in seven western states, the brand actively seeks qualified franchise partners for regional developments in protected territories. Get started today when you head to franchising.portofsubs.com or connect with Andrew Beach, Port of Subs’ vice president of franchise sales, at abeach@portofsubs.com.