RAKKAN Ramen Drives More Growth With Innovation

RAKKAN Ramen continues to accelerate innovation to drive growth for its franchise owners.

The prominent Japanese restaurant group has teamed up with Olo to leverage the technology provider's ordering, reservation, waitlist, and marketing automation. The move will enhance operations and digitally transform the customer experience in multiple ways. Among them:

expedite the digital ordering and delivery process

deliver more accurate wait quotes and real-time updates

support front-of-the-house staff with delivery orders

boost guest engagement, loyalty, and retention

provide an ease-of-use platform for customers

“We strive to provide excellent service and Japanese hospitality across our brand,” says Timothy Nakamura, Marketing Coordinator for RAKKAN USA Franchise LLC. "Our partnership with Olo will help us build on the service, quality, and communication with our guests and keep those bonds strong. Ultimately, this helps our franchise owners generate more business by welcoming new customers and retaining current ones."

RAKKAN Ramen's implementation of new technology is part of a continuing effort to streamline operations and maximize revenue at every turn. Along with an enhanced tech stack for operations, Olo's data-driven reporting and analytics capabilities will offer valuable insights to help make more informed decisions and connect with guests in a personal way with powerful marketing support from the RAKKAN team.

RAKKAN Ramen, founded in Tokyo in 2011 as a small four-seat ramen restaurant, brought their healthy and tasty ramen to the United States in 2017.

Unlike other ramen concepts that use pork and chicken in their stock, RAKKAN's ramen is made with 100% plant-based broth with some original recipes straight from their locations in Japan. The diverse menu features a range of ramen bowls, including rotating limited specials, and an extensive selection of appetizers and small plates such as crispy gyoza, takoyaki, sushi bites, and steamed buns.

Along with the newest opening in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas, RAKKAN Ramen has more than 30 locations open or in development in the U.S. Along with the expansion of RAKKAN Ramen, the company is opening their newest restaurant concept, RAKKAN MISO / IZAKAYA, in Los Angeles this June.

Entrepreneurs can look to a fast start into franchising with a flexible footprint and easy-to-own and operate concept—mastered in only 15 training days.

Ready to get in on one of the hottest restaurant brands in franchising offering authentic ramen? RAKKAN Ramen aims to have 100 North American locations signed by 2025. Explore your opportunities to expand with RAKKAN Ramen today. Visit, rakkanramen.com/franchise-information.