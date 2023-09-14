RAKKAN Ramen Rides the Wave to Fresh U.S. Growth 

In the sustainable, healthy, and ever-expanding plant-based movement, RAKKAN Ramen is having a moment.

The dynamic Japanese-inspired ramen restaurant franchise continues to make bold moves to expand its healthy, fast-casual concept across the U.S. and Canada.

With 13 locations and 16 restaurants under development, RAKKAN Ramen is bolstering its presence in California and Texas and building strong roots in five other states. In the coming weeks, the rapidly emerging quick-service brand will celebrate the opening of its newest shops in Truckee and Folsom, California—with more growth on the way. It’s all part of RAKKAN Ramen’s quest to have 100 franchise locations signed and sealed by 2025.

“RAKKAN Ramen’s competitive edge starts with our authenticity,” says Ferdie Birondo, director of franchising and training at RAKKAN Ramen. “We are a Japanese restaurant chain that offers healthy and tasty 100% plant-based ramen. We don’t use any fatty, high-calorie, meat-based broths like tonkatsu. Rather, our soups are freshly made daily, prepared from high-quality vegetables—that makes us different from any other ramen brand.”

The diverse menu offers something for everyone, with a wide range of conventional and vegan options and the ability for guests to customize their ramen with different types of noodles, spiciness levels, and toppings.

Simple to Own and Operate

Founded in 2011 as a four-seat ramen shop in Tokyo by Chef Ryohei Ito, RAKKAN Ramen, which opened its first U.S. location in Los Angeles in 2017, has evolved into a proven concept refined and ready to capitalize on the soaring demand for delicious plant-based fare in the popular ramen market.

Entrepreneurs looking to get in on the ground floor of a revolutionary concept in the lucrative healthy quick-service sector are finding a winning franchise in RAKKEN Ramen.

Franchisees can master RAKKAN Ramen’s streamlined operations in only 15 training days.

Instead of using pork and chicken bones in their stock that can take over 10 hours to prepare, RAKKAN Ramen’s plant-based broth takes just over an hour to cook while retaining its delicious taste. This quick cooking time and animal-free ingredients result in lower food, labor, and capital investment costs.

The initial investment per store is much lower than other ramen restaurants, and the franchise and royalty fees are reasonable and competitive. The brand provides comprehensive support for franchisees, encompassing everything from site selection and marketing to daily operations. It all adds up to a low-risk, high-return investment and a fast start into franchising.

“We also perform analysis to locate the target market, determine market saturation, and analyze neighborhoods,” Birondo adds. “We evaluate the restaurant space and seek the help of experts to find the best location that would fit the brand.”

With more menu innovation and tech-fueled plans like the addition of a Loyalty Program coming soon, the future is bright for RAKKAN Ramen.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this exciting and growing brand that is changing how people enjoy ramen. Get started today when you head to rakkanramen.com/franchise-information.