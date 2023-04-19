Reimagined Legacy Brands and Emerging Concepts Among Robust Roster in the Craveworthy Brands Portfolio

Craveworthy Brands (Craveworthy) recently emerged as one of the fastest growing portfolio platform companies in the fast-casual restaurant industry. Spearheaded by Gregg Majewski, the recent CEO of Mongolian Concepts, and backed by the merchant banking division of FG Financial Group, Craveworthy aims to amplify and expand established legacy brands and high-growth emerging concepts all while providing rewarding experiences for franchisees and unbeatable value to consumers.

With years of experience as COO, CFO, and CEO for Jimmy John's and Mongolian Concepts, Majewski has assembled a skilled leadership team and a compelling initial brand portfolio which includes recently acquired legacy brands Genghis Grill, Flat Top Grill and BD’s Mongolian Grill in addition to emerging brands Wing It On!, The Budlong Hot Chicken, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap and the Lucky Cat Poke Company. Both the legacy and emerging brands of Craveworthy are led by a hospitality-first mindset, and satisfy the consumer’s insatiable appetite for quality menu offerings and elevated experiences that don’t break the bank.

“I’ve seen the restaurant world from so many perspectives over the years, and it is clear to me that the industry requires a new way of thinking given the new cost structure and commoditized experiences out there now. That’s why we created Craveworthy,” said Majewski. “The resources we’re bringing together are capable of creating remarkable value for consumers and restaurant operators.”

Genghis Grill is one particular legacy brand that has seen great success in the past year. In 2022, the brand’s first year back awarding franchises since 2011, Genghis Grill sold 24 franchises. Characteristics of the brand’s operating model that helped drive its success are the new store layout that significantly reduces startup costs for franchisees and the streamlined menu which provides value for customers and increased efficiencies for owners.

At the onset of its emergence, Craveworthy launched with four early-lifecycle-stage brands, two of which join legacy brand Genghis Grill as potential franchise opportunities available to investors. One is Wing It On!, the 12-unit brand with a successful franchising initiative underway that Craveworthy acquired this January. Its current footprint includes markets such as Atlanta, Long Island, New Jersey and Orlando. The other brand acquired is The Budlong Hot Chicken, a celebrated and widely publicized Chicago-based Southern-style hot chicken concept with three traditional locations, plus one in a food hall and another in a ghost kitchen format.

The diversified set of concepts also includes two that Majewski and his team have created and launched in recent months; Krafted Burger Bar + Tap and Lucky Cat Poke Company. The preliminary focus for these two concepts under the Craveworthy umbrella will be solidifying existing operations and developing additional corporate-owned restaurants.

Offering investors an opportunity to instantly differentiate their portfolio with a collection of truly unique, fresh and high-quality concepts, Craveworthy allows operators to leverage the power and scale of multiple brands collectively.

To learn more about Craveworthy Brands, email Rich Guckel at rguckel@craveworthybrands.com