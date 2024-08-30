Rising Trend in Self-Serve Pours Tapster to New Heights

Self-service has been around for decades, most recognizably as ATMs and vending machines. But, with the rising demand for instant gratification and freedom, and innovative technological advancements meeting the trend head-on, a skyrocketing rise in self-service has blossomed across several different areas of day-to-day functions, including the next natural progression: a self-serve bar.

Meet Tapster, the hottest new brand in franchising that’s reshaping the way Americans socially drink through its pour-your-own drink business model.

Tapster CEO and Founder Roman Maliszewski said, “When you’re at Tapster, you’re on your time. You’re not waiting to get a drink, you’re not waiting to check out and you can sample a variety of beverages or pour your favorite beer. It’s instant satisfaction.”

The innovative, self-pour bar franchise offers 40-plus taps with a wide variety of beer, craft cocktails, wine, cider, hard seltzer, kombucha, cold brew coffee and craft sodas. With everything from rare finds to local favorites, guests are welcome to sample a wide variety at their own pace and enjoy the friendly atmosphere. Plus, they are welcome to Bring Your Own Food (BYOF) – giving them the freedom to eat what they want, when they want. For franchisees, this eliminates the challenges of operating a commercial kitchen.

Self-Serve Bar Let’s You Control the Pour

Tapster uses a combination of RFID tap cards with pour-it-yourself technology that ties out to their keg system, taps, digital menus and point of sale to streamline operations. This eliminates lines and empowers guests, allowing for manageable operations even on the busiest nights with a minimal team. Plus, there’s no need for guests to check out when they’re ready to leave. They can simply drop their card into an express checkout box and be on their way.

Maliszewski added, “For franchisees, running a Tapster is like outputting 30 drinks at one time, with only one team member behind the bar. Plus, since guests are paying by the ounce, there’s virtually no waste.”

A New Third Place Driven by Self-Service

“Tapster is more than just a bar.” Maliszewski added. “It's a community hub where friends gather to unwind, discover something new they like and make lasting memories. Our welcoming atmosphere and non-threatening vibe make it easy to kick back and relax, whether you're flying solo or with a group.”

With five tasting rooms across the U.S., the self-pour franchise has become the go-to “third place” for locals to detach from home- and work-life and find comfort in the go-at-your-own pace style. Tapster is focused on growing nationwide and aims to find the right franchisees who are passionate about Tapster and supporting their communities.

