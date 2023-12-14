Scaling Success with PetWellClinic: A Golden Opportunity for Multi-Unit Franchisees

Successful franchise owners can grow their investment portfolios by diversifying their assets with a new market upstart in pet care.

PetWellClinic franchises offer entrepreneurs a first-to-market opportunity with a ground-breaking concept that provides walk-in pet wellness and health care so pet owners can afford to take care of their entire family on their schedule.

The franchise delivers a proactive, compassionate wellness approach when care is needed most, making pet care accessible to all. With more than 170 locations in operation or under development, the company already has 500+ 5-Star reviews from grateful pet owners.

PetWellClinic’s emphasis on preventative, low-cost care, makes the business model ideal for multi-unit franchisees who want to scale.

Operational Efficiency

PetWellClinic is the rare franchise opportunity which merges a new and better customer experience with great unit economics. By focusing on wellness instead of comprehensive veterinary care (which includes costly imaging and surgery), PetWellClinic can offer customers walk-in visits without the need for appointments, and franchisees benefit from lower build-out costs over a smaller footprint. No hospital stays, surgery or radiology--no sad puppies or kittens, just happy franchisees!

“I was so pleased that I was able to walk in and no appointment was needed,” said relieved pet owner Angle Alexander-McNair after taking her pet to the PetWellClinic unit in Green Brook, New Jersey. “The staff of PetWellClinic were welcoming, informative, very reassuring and helpful. Very thorough explaining the treatment that our dog needed and with the charges for the service. They also did a follow-up call and email. I feel so confident having them take care of our pet.”

In order to get up and running quickly, PetWellClinic provides multiple layers of support for franchise owners. The company offers one week of in-person training for the franchisee and veterinarians, coupled with ongoing, online training for the entire team, including vet assistants.

PetWellClinic helps franchise owners launch new locations within three months. The company provides its project management processes for site selection, construction and marketing to help expedite grand openings.

Additionally, franchisees receive an annual site visit from the PetWellClinic team, ongoing check-in calls with the operations team and continuous technology support for the proprietary software. Hiring support with sample job descriptions, along with marketing support are part of the additional resources PetWellClinic provides franchisees.

Strong Forecasted Growth

More important than the support, is market demand for more PetWellClinics, as pet ownership continues to grow. Americans are more focused on owning pets than having children, as the share of American households with pets is up from 56% in 1988 to 70% in 2022 while the number of households with children dropped to 40% in 2022 from 48% in 2002.

And pet owners keep spending more to care for their pets. According to the American Pet Products Association, Americans spent $136.8 billion on their pets in 2022, up from $123.6 billion in 2021. The APPA expects pet spending to keep its year-over-year increase, projected to hit $143.6 billion in 2023. Dog owners, for example, spent up to $290 a month and $3,470 annually on their pets, according to a 2023 survey.

The Secret to Scalability

PetWellCinic’s rapid success in the marketplace is tied to two results-driven companies, which includes Metric Collective, a technology company that helps market franchises with FranchiseHelp, the largest lead portal, and FranFunnel, the No 1 crowned tech company by Entrepreneur. Oakscale Franchise Development, which is a subsidiary of Metric Collective, brings the investor analysis along with the seed money and venture capital to support the growth of emerging franchisors.

For more information about PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit petwellfranchise.com or contact Ryan Durishin at ryan@oakscale.com.