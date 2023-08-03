Scoop Up The #1 Fastest Growing Snacks And Treats Franchise

If you're going to join a franchise, why not join the #1 fastest growing franchise in its category? The one that piles on scoop after scoop of fun, happiness and opportunity for you, and gives you a start-to-finish recipe for success that's proven to work?

Handel's Ice Cream offers just that and more.

Our delicious homemade recipes were named "best on the planet" in National Geographic’s "10 Best of Everything. Our franchise operation was named one of the top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine. And our old-fashioned way of doing things is creating a unique opportunity for you to succeed in a overly complex world that's craving the simple homemade goodness we serve up.

All our recipes are made fresh daily just the way our founder Alice Handel did when she whipped up the first batch in 1945. People literally lineup for Handel's when we arrive in new markets – just the way the neighborhood kids used to line up for Alice. We started as a family business and are proud to keep that same mentality as we continue to grow from generation to generation.

The people like you who join the Handel's family, truly do become family. We take great pride in the relationships we build with our franchisees. And through our franchise owner network, we’ll be by your side every step of the way to help — from support services, to operations to marketing and training, you’ll have what you need to whip up your own ice cream success story.

We'll also support your franchisee’s involvement in the community, so you'll not only make people happy dishing out amazing frozen treats, you'll also make a difference helping your neighbors.

If this is starting to sound as good to you as a four-scoop sampler with your favorite flavors, take the next step. Go to handelsicecream.com/franchise-inquiry-form and fill out an inquiry form. Then we'll connect with you to lay out what the rest of the process will look like if you decide to join this fast-growing homemade ice cream adventure.

As you can imagine, we get a lot of inquiries for a limited number of openings, so if you’re interested, don’t delay. It’s not often an opportunity this sweet comes along.