Scooter's Coffee Franchise is Driving Success Across the Nation

Coffee is a booming business, accounting for $11 billion in 2023. Millions of people drink coffee every day, and business is picking up steam in areas that were previously under-caffeinated. And increasingly, coffee lovers are taking their orders on the go, so convenience is prioritized alongside deliciousness.

At the forefront of the nation’s java boom is Scooter’s Coffee® . Our drive-thru kiosk model was one of the first of its kind, revolutionizing the way Americans get their coffee in big cities, small towns, and everywhere in between. For over 25 years, we’ve stood by our motto: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks... Amazingly Fast!®"

Our franchisees saw an incredible 2022, with the top 25% of our franchisees reaching an average unit volume of $1,276,780,* and our entire system having an AUV of $885,335.

We came in at No. 2,100 on the Inc. 5000 list , and No. 59 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking .

, and . Our brand is considered one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises by Entrepreneur, joining their ranking at No. 55 last year.

by Entrepreneur, joining their ranking at last year. Scooter’s Coffee has over 670 locations across the U.S. with many more in development.

Not only is Scooter’s Coffee opening availability in states where we’ve already established successful locations, but we’re opening NEW territories in multiple other states! Our customers are drawn to us for our responsibly sourced coffee, convenience, and amazing service. Franchisees can get on board for the same reasons, plus the opportunity to own one of the fastest growing brands in the coffee market.

To learn more about joining a coffee franchise that’s sweeping the nation, visit ownascooters.com.

*This is historical representation of what some of our franchised stores earned as described further in Item 19 of the FDD. This information is based upon 66 of 264 Drive-Thru Kiosks that were open for at least 12 months during the measured period. There is no guarantee you will stay in business that long or that you will achieve the stated levels of same-store sales growth within that time period. Your results may differ. See Item 19 of the FDD for more information.