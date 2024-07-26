Seasoned Franchisees Propelling Daddy's Chicken Shack to New Heights Nationwide

Daddy’s Chicken Shack regional developer Doug Dahlstrom knows how to spot a well-made investment.

With nearly 40 years of know-how in general contracting and a wealth of restaurant and real estate industry experience, Dahlstrom and his wife Carol are among the brand’s burgeoning group of seasoned franchise partners set to drive Daddy’s Chicken Shack to new heights as the rapidly emerging fast casual concept spreads its wings from coast to coast.

The Dahlstroms have hit the ground running to ignite growth with a regional development plan for 20 locations—split evenly between the Fort Worth, Texas and Denver areas. In the spring, they opened the first Daddy’s Chicken Shack in Colleyville, Texas, welcoming jam-packed crowds eager to savor the brand’s sophisticated, chef-curated menu of freshly made, hormone-free, perfectly grilled and pressure-cooked chicken and a slew of elevated sauces.

Dahlstrom, who owns, designs, and has built well-known restaurants in Denver through his company, Ponderosa Construction, understands what it takes to bring a project to life for the franchise owner, backed by best-in-class systems, training, and technology. He initially got involved with Daddy’s Chicken Shack after long-time friend Dave Liniger Jr., Daddy’s Chicken Shack CEO, sought his input on building restaurant locations in Denver and Scottsdale, Ariz. Dahlstrom discovered a compelling business model – and exciting franchise opportunity—built for scale.

“Having been through the process of building and opening two restaurants, I’m always looking for the next concept that I can envision being a nationwide success,” Dahlstrom says. “When I met the Daddy’s team and saw the amazing product, I could visualize just that. I don’t take an investment like this lightly, and it’s because of both the product and the outstanding people involved that I knew my wife and I wanted to fully commit to this brand.”

Daddy's Chicken Shack: A Recipe for Success in Expansion

With eight locations opened and more than 200 restaurants under development, Daddy’s Chicken Shack continues to capture the attention of experienced pros like the Dahlstroms and Esperto Hospitality Group, who recently inked a 13-unit development deal to expand the concept in New Jersey.

It’s a strategic move highlighting the brand’s laser-focused commitment to maintaining the high standards Daddy’s Chicken Shack has become known for since launching in Pasadena, California, in 2018, followed by franchising in 2021.

Backed by the leadership of Area 15 Ventures, which also owns Port of Subs, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is primed to be the next go-to neighborhood spot and an immediate industry force.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack continues to expand with individuals and teams who share the same values of inclusivity, great food, and creating memorable guest experiences. The veteran-owned brand recently unveiled an aggressive incentive program for entrepreneurs who have served in the military, eligible for a 50% discount on the initial franchisee fee.Ready to join one of the hottest fast casual brands in franchising? Single units, multi-unit, and regional development are still available. Get started today when you head to franchising.daddyschickenshack.com.