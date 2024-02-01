Senior Care Achieves Record-Breaking Growth, Sets the Stage for More in 2024

Senior Care Authority continues to build momentum as an industry-leading national brand, experiencing milestone franchise development growth—with no signs of slowing down.

The Petaluma, California-based elder care advocate, consultant, and senior care placement provider celebrated a record-breaking addition of more than 20 new locations in 2023 and stands primed for more expansion to meet surging demand for the trusted brand’s innovative, personalized, and comprehensive senior care services.

Now, with a vibrant network of local professional advisers in more than 100 locations in 30 states, Senior Care Authority is making its presence known across the nation. States adding new locations in 2023 include Arizona, California, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Entrepreneurs seeking a compelling opportunity will find a franchise family committed to delivering the highest level of integrity, compassion, and service in the industry. Just ask Rochester, New York franchisee Mike Kearney. Kearney, who spent more than three decades in the corporate world before diving into franchising, says Senior Care Authority’s unmatched leadership team is always just a phone call away.

“I’m constantly impressed with the fact that our corporate staff is always seeking additional ways that they can support the franchisees,” Kearney said. “They're almost always ahead of the game and thinking of something that perhaps I haven't thought of yet. And often, by the time I get to them with a question on, ‘Hey, what about this?’ they're already working on the answer and have it at least half figured out.”

Senior Care Authority’s outstanding franchise support and ongoing commitment to excellence have captured the attention of industry watchers. The brand, franchising since 2014, has earned numerous awards, many rooted in high franchisee satisfaction and a strong brand culture. Among them, Franchise Business Review’s recognition of Senior Care Authority as a leading franchise, ranking the brand among the Top 100 for Most Innovative, Recession-Proof, Low-Cost, Franchise for Women, and Company Culture.

“The remarkable growth of our franchise units and the recognition received is a testament to the dedication of our franchisees and the increasing demand for our services," said Frank Samson, who founded Senior Care Authority in 2009. "We are proud to be at the forefront of the senior care industry, providing innovative solutions and earning accolades for our commitment to excellence. As an organization, our commitment lies in fostering a consistently positive relationship with our franchisees. We are excited about our continued growth in 2024."

Senior Care Authority’s unique recession-resistant business model offers multiple revenue streams, comprehensive training, proprietary technology, a turnkey marketing support program, and ongoing mentoring for the life of a franchise to drive sustained success.

With roughly 70% of those over age 65 expected to need at least some type of long-term care services during their lifetime, Senior Care Authority is poised for rapid growth as the trusted resource for seniors and their families looking for peace of mind on the path to finding the right care.

Ready to be part of a company that offers financial rewards, personal fulfillment, and work/life balance? Get started today when you head to seniorcareauthority.com/senior-care-franchise-opportunities.