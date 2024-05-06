Setting Sail with Smoothies: Nautical Bowls Crafts Growth with Superfood Sips

In a brand-boosting move, Nautical Bowls is stepping up its superfood game, introducing a lineup of nutrient-rich smoothies to its distinctive grab-and-go menu.

Adding superfood smoothies is a natural progression for the leading açaí bowl concept, with 63 stores open and 191 territories awarded—and counting. Nautical Bowls’ founding mission continues to fuel the fast-growing brand’s quest to meet the unmet demand for a quick, delicious meal that won’t compromise healthy living.

“Our leadership team is always asking how we can stand out in the marketplace. We also aim always to keep our guests' needs in mind,” says Peter Taunton, CEO of Nautical Bowls, franchising since 2021. “When we saw an opening and interest within our brand to introduce the same superfood flavors people know and love in a drinkable smoothie form, we jumped on it. Now, Nautical Bowls is not only standing in competition with other smoothie shops, but we can stand above that competition with better ingredients and superfood fuel.”

Known for serving unique açaí and superfood bowls that are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, plant-based, and all-natural, guests who swap their spoon for a straw can expect the same high-quality ingredients and delicious taste, with six fun flavor combinations, including:

Beach Berry— all-natural açaí, blueberries, chia seeds, and almond milk.

Wild Wake— coconut, banana, almond butter, chia seeds, cinnamon, cacao powder and almond milk.

Tropical Tide— mango, coconut, banana, and almond milk.

Anchors Away— cacao, coconut, banana, peanut butter, and almond milk.

Pink Palm— strawberries, banana, and almond milk.

Coffee Cruise—cacao, coconut, instant coffee mix, and almond milk.

“These aren't just sugary or fruity smoothies that will leave you hungry a little later. They are packed with superfood ingredients, fiber, protein, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and nutrients,” Taunton adds. “We also give our guests the ability to add plant-based protein powder as an add-on, giving them around 20 grams of extra protein!”

Smooth Sailing Ahead: Nautical Bowl's Franchise Advantage

Nautical Bowls’ enhanced menu primely positions the healthy fast casual gem with a competitive edge. It follows the unveiling of a new prototype, featuring a smaller footprint and reduced buildout costs, designed to capitalize on the easy-to-own and operate business model.

Franchise owners have the opportunity to promote a fresh product that introduces the brand’s energizing experience to new customers in traditional and non-traditional spots.

“We’ve been able to more easily tap into new spaces with these superfood smoothies,” Taunton says. “They are a breeze to cater and serve at fitness centers, for instance, and because they are more widely known than açaí bowls, the barrier to entry is diminished. Once guests discover their love for our superfood-infused smoothies, they are more likely to come and try a bowl for a full superfood meal.”

With nearly 50 stores in development and 15 Nautical Bowls slated to open by the end of June alone, Nautical Bowls shows no signs of slowing down as the brand expands nationwide.

Are you ready to join the rising tide of Nautical Bowls’ community of owners and operators who believe in the power of superfoods and building strong communities? Explore your opportunities today when you head to nauticalbowls.com/franchise.