Slices of Success: Pizza Factory's Franchisees Drive West Coast Growth

The legacy of Pizza Factory, an iconic West Coast pizzeria, continues to flourish through the dynamic expansion efforts of its existing franchisees. With an unwavering commitment to delivering delicious slices and fostering meaningful community connections, Pizza Factory is adding two new locations in Redding and Turlock to its California presence. These strategic openings highlight not only the brand's notable growth but also the dedication of its existing franchisees.

The upcoming opening in Redding, California marks the brand’s seventh opening of the year and second location for franchisees Alicia and Carlos Pizano. Having owned the Pizza Factory in Shasta Lake, California, for more than four years, the pair fell in love with the brand and knew they wanted to expand to a neighboring town.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the Pizza Factory brand to Redding, especially in such a historic and colorful location,” said Alicia Pizano. “Pizza Factory holds a special place in our hearts, and we are passionate about maintaining the family-operated element that has made the brand so important today. We view this new location as a chance to expand the existing legacy of the brand and translate our community involvement initiatives to the Redding community.”

Also adding to its California footprint is the anticipated opening in Turlock later this year. Marking the brand’s return to the market, owner-operators and longtime Pizza Factory fans, Luis Marquez and Sandy Perez, are also expanding their portfolio with the brand. Having managed the restaurant in Le Grand, Sandy brings immense knowledge and passion for the brand and is eager to build upon its established roots. Community involvement has always been a top priority for the couple, and they are determined to continue the value in Turlock.

“Pizza Factory has continued to grow over the years because of our dedicated fans and franchisees like Luis and Sandy,” said MJ Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “It’s always rewarding to see existing fans continue to show interest in our brand, and it is especially exciting for Pizza Factory to be reentering the Turlock community. Luis and Sandy both have years of industry experience, and I’m confident their dedication to community initiatives and seamless approach to operations will lead to success at this new location.”

Pizza Factory is in a league of its own within the pizza segment. On the heels of an impressive year of development, welcoming 20 new franchise agreements in 2022, the brand is off to an equally strong start in 2023. From nearly 10 new open locations for the year to launching new LTO menu items The BBQ Brisket Pizza and Sandwich, the brand continues to reinforce its reputation as an icon in the pizza industry.

For more information about franchising with Pizza Factory, visit pizzafactoryfranchises.com.