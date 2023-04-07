Southern Steer Butcher Preps for More Fresh Franchise Growth

It’s prime time to be a Southern Steer Butcher franchise owner.

The neighborhood gourmet butcher shop is staking its claim as one of the hottest emerging brands in franchising with loyal customers—and happy franchisees.

Franchising since 2021, Southern Steer continues to gain traction as a proven community-centric brand dedicated to offering the finest fresh-cut artisanal meats, healthy sides, and stellar guest care.

Sales are sizzling for the newest members of the Southern Steer franchise family, Simone and Chris Croft. The husband-and-wife entrepreneurial team, who recently opened the doors of the chain’s fourth location in Jacksonville, Florida, are already cultivating a following of grateful local foodies.

“At least once every day, a customer tells us how happy they are to have Southern Steer in their neighborhood,” says Chris, who has extensive experience in both the food service and restaurant industries.

With so many grocery options popping up, people need to know and trust where their food is coming from –and Southern Steer delivers with a winning blueprint set to soar in franchising.

After visiting a butcher shop in the Northeast, restaurant industry veteran Greg Snyder founded the Florida-based brand in 2013. Snyder, who spent over 20 years at Bloomin’ Brands, recognized the need for a high-quality, hospitality-focused neighborhood butcher shop concept closer to home. He launched Southern Steer in his hometown of Clearwater, Florida, taking the Tampa Bay area by storm as an essential business—and has never looked back.

The Premier Butcher Shop Franchise

Southern Steer’s modern take on the local butcher shop offers franchise partners:

excellent profit potential

great work-life balance

a premier business that every community needs

“We take our role here at Southern Steer very seriously. Each of our locations is staffed with educated employees who are trained to advise customers about proper cuts, marinades and cooking techniques,” said Snyder in a recent interview with the industry trade magazine Meat+Poultry. “Customers can rest assured knowing they are purchasing the highest quality, sustainably sourced meats and grocery items that they can be proud to feed their family and friends.”

Community involvement is a core operating principle of the Southern Steer approach. As part of a commitment to supporting their neighbors, the brand created a non-profit organization to assist those in need with meals. Project 52 encourages each location to complete a charitable act for the community each week for all 52 weeks of the year.

The Crofts, married for 23 years, love the community-minded mission of the brand. They plan to open multiple Southern Steer locations thanks to the support of experienced, visionary leadership that has helped them thrive every step of the way.

“Greg and the Southern Steer team have cultivated an environment of success and generosity,” Chris adds. “No one is more than a phone call away. They have walked beside us through the entire process.”

Southern Steer franchise owners can count on a relatively low cost of entry, comprehensive training, and ongoing local store marketing and operations support.

Are you a community-focused entrepreneur ready to get in on the ground floor of an unmatched recession-resistant franchise? Southern Steer Butcher has opened up new franchising opportunities. The winning brand is set to expand its premier presence in Florida into new markets throughout the Southeast and beyond.

Learn more about the benefits of joining the Southern Steer Butcher family today. Visit southernsteerfranchise.com.