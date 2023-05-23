Southern Steer Butcher Shop Thrives as Top Emerging Franchise 

When it comes to unmatched franchise opportunities, Southern Steer Butcher is as uniquely straightforward as the food industry gets.

With generally lower start-up costs, an easy-to-use, easy-to-operate business plan, and a winning franchise blueprint for growth, Southern Steer Butcher has rapidly emerged as a top investment venture that outshines traditional restaurant franchises.

As the premier full-service butcher shop franchise, Southern Steer Butcher continues to show why it stands out from the crowd: fewer employees, better hours, and a chance for an enviable work-life balance with excellent profit potential.

Just ask franchisee Shay Black, owner of Southern Steer Butcher in Sarasota, Florida.

"It doesn't take a huge number of hours to make the shop run. I think that's what is great about this business model," Black says. "I have only five employees and three salaried employees. It's a $1.5 million store, running with eight people. It's a very easy-to-maintain business."

Embracing Work-Life Balance as a Proven Brand

It's no secret that local butcher shops are experiencing a remarkable resurgence in communities nationwide. Customers want transparency about their food sources and crave knowledgeable professionals to guide their choices. Southern Steer Butcher leads the way, offering entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to meet those demands while enjoying a more defined and flexible work schedule.

Investing in a Southern Steer Butcher franchise means stepping into a community-centric brand that aligns with the evolving desires of customers and entrepreneurs alike. Franchisees have the chance to build a thriving neighborhood business that offers the highest quality, sustainably sourced meats and grocery items, exceptional service, and a commitment to community involvement as a core operating principle.

Unlike their quick service and full-service restaurant counterparts, Southern Steer Butcher shop owners operate during regular working hours and don't require late evenings. This means no more early mornings and exhausting late-night shifts for a great work/life balance.

"Our butcher shops open in the late morning and close in the early evening, which means that you'll have plenty of time to spend with your family, be there for your children, and do more of what you love to do," Greg Snyder, CEO, who founded Southern Steer Butcher in 2013.

Franchising since 2021, Southern Steer Butcher has perfected a business model primed for growth in prime territories. As the brand continues to expand to meet surging demand, it looks to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience by implementing a new point-of-sale (POS) system at all Southern Steer Butcher locations.

With a focus on efficient operations, low labor costs, maximizing profitability, and introducing innovative ideas like a loyalty program, Southern Steer Butcher is a lucrative investment and a trusted and proven partner for aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs.

The industry is taking note. Southern Steer Butcher was recently recognized as one of 2023’s Top New and Emerging Franchises by Entrepreneur, highlighting the strongest emerging stars in the franchise world.

Franchise owners are also bullish on the brand.

"I'm passionate about entrepreneurship," says Jack Lapointe, a partner of Southern Steer Butcher. "Corporate America is very uncertain right now, and a job doesn't provide security. Owning a business is the best way to take control of your future. This is a business whose time has come. Southern Steer Butcher proved essential, recession-resistant, and profitable during the pandemic. It's an amazing validation point. When you have an essential business and one that provides a service that strengthens communities, you have a recipe for long-term growth."

Are you ready to seize the opportunity to own a lucrative brand that every community needs and that offers you an excellent work-life balance? Take the first step when you visit southernsteerfranchise.com today.