When a Sport Clips franchisee opens a new store, they can depend on an expert grand opening support team to be with them every step of the way. That’s just what multi-unit Sport Clips franchisee Barry Crowder found when he began opening locations in Florida.

“The real estate team provided ride along, potential store sites, and site package preparation and the marketing team provided demographics, local and national marketing plans, and ideas to drive client count before, during, and after Grand Opening period,” said Crowder. He also noted that the Sport Clips “GO” Team was on hand for store construction, set up, and vendor assistance, and provided an area coach to train team members and leaders. The company even follows up with new franchisees for up to 30 weeks after the store opens.

“The Grand Opening Team has developed a very thorough and comprehensive system to guide our franchisees through the GO process to best position them to open with a high level of preparedness and confidence,” said Director of New Store Development & Support Bob Villareal. Part of the team’s mission statement is “Create a Championship Grand Opening experience by influencing teams to build a firm foundation for accelerated performance.”

Here's how the GO process works. When a new franchisee signs on with Sport Clips, they can expect a streamlined process that begins with site selection approval, creation of store floor plans, and an introductory meeting between the franchisee and the team members who will be working directly with them throughout the GO process. The franchisee will meet the Director of New Store Development, Real Estate, Operations, Recruitment, IT, GO Marketing, and the Local Store Marketing team to discuss Grand Opening goals and expectations for the new store.

“As we work with our franchisee, our support team thoroughly covers every step necessary to ensure that the store’s development is progressing to the best of our ability, while building the franchisee’s confidence in their store’s opening and confidence in the Sport Clips brand,” said Villareal.

A training coach will be on-site for a week before the store opens and will focus on teaching the Sport Clips standards and working to build the culture within the team. The Training Coach will remain on-site through the Grand Opening Day. Meanwhile, a Field Marketing Coordinator will teach about marketing and social media and market in the community for a week to help the franchisee build local connections.

Once the store is open, the GO Team will continue regularly scheduled meetings with the franchisee and their management team to review the new store goals, performance metrics, and areas of opportunity. The Training Coach will follow up with regular in-store visits, and the follow-up guidance and support by the GO Team continues for the first six-month period until the store transitions to the mature store status.

Crowder emphasized, “There was a lot of assistance and help to see us through each of our openings.” He said he would tell interested franchisee prospects, “Don’t deviate from the Sport Clips system, it’s proven and it works. Use the marketing plan that is provided and market everywhere.”