Sport Clips Offers One of the Best Multi-Generational Business Opportunities

"When Al Rodriguez left behind corporate America to become a Sport Clips franchisee nearly 20 years ago, he was drawn to the brand's unique structure. It allowed him to work 'on' the business rather than 'in' it." He liked its model of clients returning again and again. He liked that it requires very little inventory and it’s a business model that’s Internet and recession-proof. What he didn’t realize at the time was that Sport Clips is tailor made for multi-generation family owner-operators.

"I find tremendous satisfaction in watching my son grow and learn in this business," says Al. "I consider myself truly blessed to work with him every day." been working together for over 10 years, and I wouldn’t change a thing.” Today, Al and AJ Rodriguez are a father-son franchisee duo with 35 Sport Clips stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

It’s no surprise that Sport Clips is so well suited for multi-generational operators. After all, that’s exactly what has taken place at the brand headquarters. The brand’s founder Gordon Logan and his son Edward worked together closely and now Gordon has handed the business off to Edward.

“The brand is very supportive. We have NextGen breakout sessions at our national meetings to share experiences and connect with other multi-generation Team Leaders (franchisees),” said Al. “AJ and I have had the opportunity to talk to them one-on-one about our experiences and ideas to improve, share, and include other families in the conversation.” Sport Clips even provided AJ with the same training and support that all new franchisees receive.

AJ went to college and had an established business of his own before deciding to join his dad operating their growing portfolio of Sport Clips locations. He said he chose to join the family business because he knew the values and opportunities there and he knew that hard work would be recognized.

Admittedly, there were challenges when he joined the family enterprise. “Early on, earning the respect of the existing team was a bit challenging, until they understood that I was there to learn and help however I could,” said AJ. “10 years later, my challenges are a lot different as I’m faced with running day-to-day operations with dad focusing more in other areas than he used to.”

Al acknowledges the management shift as his son plays a larger role and added, “Since my son joined the business, we decided to grow with a target of 50 locations. Since the pandemic, I decided to step back a little and give my son more opportunities to lead the company.”

A significant part of Al and AJ’s success as multi-unit franchisees is the culture they have built as local business operators. “We share our values by demonstrating them every day,” said Al. “Legacy is real and knowing that my son is involved in the business and shares the same values gives me hope that my legacy will continue.”

“We have aspirations to build something bigger than both of us,” said AJ. “Lots of people depend on us now and we want to build something that’s self-sufficient and dependable.”

AJ has no regrets about joining the family business and said, “I’ve been able to develop my knowledge, skills, and connections tenfold since joining the business. Being a part of a franchise system allows you to network with like-minded peers dealing with similar issues and aspirations. Many of them will be lifelong friends.”

There’s no question that multi-generational operators can find success with Sport Clips. “I think Sport Clips is a great concept and company to invest in,” said Al. “I’ve seen many Sport Clips franchisees successfully bring family members into the business. Overall, I think franchising is a great way to build a multi-generational business.”

Sport Clips is an established brand doing business in all 50 states and has more than 1,850 open locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

