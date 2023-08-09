Spreading Toasty Sandwich Joy: An Exciting Growth Phase for Potbelly

Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) is gaining significant momentum with its long-term strategic franchise growth plan, setting the stage to broaden its U.S. presence over the next ten years. As the brand continues to secure franchise agreements in key markets nationwide, Potbelly is capturing the attention and excitement of experienced restaurant owners/operators, who are understandably drawn to the iconic sandwich brand thanks to its category-leading shop performance, advanced technology stack, innovative marketing tactics and unwavering commitment to menu quality.

In Maryland, Potbelly just sealed a 27-shop agreement in July with its esteemed founder, Bryant Keil, and his son Hampden, giving them exclusive development rights in seven counties across the state. This game-changing deal ushers in a fresh era for the region, including the construction of 15 new shops that will serve up Potbelly's legendary oven-toasted sandwiches, salads, hand-dipped shakes and mouthwatering cookies baked fresh daily, and the strategic refranchising of 12 existing restaurants.

Further north, the Potbelly refranchising program has resulted in the acquisition of eight New York City shops. Experienced restaurant team United One Group (UOG), a franchise operator with an impressive 75 years of combined experience operating in Manhattan, bought the collection of existing shops in March as part of the multi-unit deal. Through the agreement, UOG will also develop 13 new shops within the region over the next eight years.

The Sunshine State of Florida is also basking in Potbelly's growth as the brand deepens its presence with new agreements across the state, including a shop development deal with Stellar Hospitality for 16 units. Finalized in March, this strategic expansion plan will bring the unparalleled Potbelly experience to vibrant communities in Broward County and Gainesville, Florida, satisfying the cravings of locals and visitors alike with the brand’s mouthwatering menu. Signed agreements were also secured at the end of last year in Orlando with Sugarland Investment Group LLC for six units and in Tampa with STA Management to build 14 shops. Over the next several years, these deals will bring a total of 20 new Potbelly shop locations to neighborhoods in these two dynamic cities, further fueling the brand's growth. As Potbelly's expansion accelerates, talented owner/operator groups are ensuring that regions across Florida will have the opportunity to experience the benefits of a thriving franchise community.

North Carolina is also savoring the Potbelly effect as existing franchisees Mohit Kishore and Tulshi Bhakar embark on an exciting journey of expansion in the Raleigh area. With their deep-rooted passion for the brand and track record of successfully operating Potbelly shops, they are set to open nine additional locations that will help meet growing demand in the region for Potbelly's irresistible offerings.

In Illinois, Potbelly has partnered with local businessman Rob Wilbern to open five new Potbelly locations in Central Illinois. Wilbern's franchise shops in the Champaign, Springfield and Decatur areas will bring the beloved Potbelly experience to a diverse customer base, with shops catering to students, businesses and local residents alike.

These agreements all demonstrate Potbelly's accelerated and unwavering commitment to its ambitious growth targets. With a vision to reach 2,000 franchised units over the next decade, Potbelly is laying the foundation for a bright future filled with delicious sandwiches and a loyal, ever-growing fanbase.

Driving an impressive average gross sales of $1.3MM*, Potbelly is cementing its strong presence in the fast-casual industry. Joining the Potbelly franchise family means gaining access to comprehensive training programs, operational support and marketing resources that empower franchisees to flourish. The brand's strong emphasis on collaboration, innovation and community-building fosters an environment where franchisees can thrive and create exceptional dining experiences.

*Top 25% of franchised Potbelly shops operating during the 12-period timeframe in 2022