SUCCESS® Space Launches Secondary Model Ahead of  Milestone First Openings

Cafe, Cowork and Coaching Franchise Expands its Offerings

With remote work continuing to take the professional world by storm, SUCCESS Space, a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI), offers a place for like-minded employees and entrepreneurs to come together under one roof. The first-of-its-kind coworking concept currently has 14 locations in development across nine states, with the demand for the three-revenue stream franchise model continuously increasing as more communities seek flexible work options.

The brand is introducing a groundbreaking secondary model that revolutionizes the way professionals can utilize their empty office spaces. The new model enables those with unused office space or real estate to monetize them without any upfront costs. With this innovative solution, property owners can harness SUCCESS Space’s robust operations and marketing support to enjoy a stream of passive income with a minimal time commitment and no hands-on management needed; participants merely provide available space that is subsequently managed by the SUCCESS Space team. By effectively marketing and operating the office environment, SUCCESS Space drives customers to book it on a flexible basis, whether by the month, day, hour or minute, similar to the brand’s traditional coworking model. This secondary model offers another workplace solution for those who may not have direct access to the standard franchised SUCCESS Space locations.

“We are continuously looking for ways to create innovative opportunities for entrepreneurs across the country,” said Ted Laatz, president of SUCCESS Space. “Our new model aims to offer a solution for those with unutilized office spaces, while also providing dynamic and convenient work environments for local professionals, right in their own communities.”

Separate from the secondary model, the original SUCCESS Space coworking concept offers rent-by-the-minute office spaces, giving local businesses and professionals the power to rent offices on an as-needed basis in both short-term and long-term capacities. These innovative environments facilitate conversation and collaboration among communities through certified coaching services and contemporary event spaces designed to bring local professionals together. Each location offers access to its own metaverse, which gives professionals from all over the world an online platform to connect outside of a physical location. Whether its users are meeting for business, coffee or happy hour, SUCCESS Space is an innovative private space to think deeply, meet together and ideate.

As an emerging franchise concept, SUCCESS Space is expanding nationally with both single and multi-unit franchise owners. Ideal franchisees have a strong vision for how “work” is evolving. SUCCESS Space is looking for smart businesspeople to invest in their local communities who have a background in entrepreneurship, leadership, small business management and retail. Well-capitalized investors and entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply.

To learn more about SUCCESS Space and its franchise opportunities, visit successfranchise.com/ or contact Dr. Ben Litalien at ben.litalien@success.com.