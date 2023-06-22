Tails and Tongues Are Wagging Over Dogdrop's Quick-Stop Dog Daycare Model

To really thrive, dogs need exercise, social interaction, and basic training. But we can’t always meet all these needs ourselves all the time. Nor can we always find a pet daycare provider whose facility is available when we need it with the level of attention and convenient access we need given our increasingly busy schedules. Dogdrop co-founders Shaina Denny and Greer Wilk couldn’t find dog care that they felt was flexible enough, clean enough, engaging enough or cool enough, so they decided to build their own version, reimagining dog care from the ground up.

Dogdrop is a women-founded, LGBTQ+-led and venture-backed start-up whose mission is to provide the best possible care, products and services to dogs everywhere so they live longer, happier and healthier lives. Dogdrop emphasizes convenience, transparency and quality, from curbside drop-off and pick-up in under 90 seconds to real-time text updates.

A distinguishing factor of Dogdrop’s offering is its function as a “quick stop” concept. Usage is billed in 30-minute increments, with a daily capped rate, so pet parents can drop off their dogs for as little or as long as they’d like. Members can choose between Loyalty and Unlimited Membership options based on how often they expect to use the service. All Dogdrop attendants (“Droperators”) are fully trained and Pet CPR-Certified and engage in daily activities with dog daycare guests. Dogdrop provides engaging activities for dogs such as brain puzzles, Zen night, agility sessions, photo shoots and more. In addition, Dogdrop has a branded line of essential petcare products that can be purchased at retail locations or delivered directly to customers’ homes.

Opening a Dogdrop is made easy by the simplicity and efficiency of its design. The elements are modular, providing for easy customization, build out, and maintenance. Locations are intentionally smaller than typical daycare facilities – typically only 2,400 to 3,000 square feet – enabling staff to deliver an unparalleled level of care to each dog for minimal operating cost. The small footprint also allows locations to open in dense and highly trafficked urban areas where traditional dog daycares are too big and too industrial to fit, making it easy for pet parents to drop off their dogs while they patronize neighboring retailers.

This combination of quick drop off (no appointment necessary), well-supervised care, retail/service offering and small, flexible format in a segment that is seeing increasing demand is catching the eye of ambitious entrepreneurs nationwide. In June of 2022, Dogdrop awarded its first multi-unit franchise agreement, calling for five locations to open in the Denver market. The first of these locations is set to debut this month. This past January, the company signed another five-unit agreement, this time calling for development in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The first of these locations is now under development. Dogdrop is in discussions with other multi-unit investors in markets throughout the United States.

Denver franchisee Dina Silverman was already a successful franchisee in the fitness space. After selling her portfolio in 2021, she was equally excited about what she saw Dogdrop bringing to pet parents as she was about what it she saw it could offer her as a franchisee.

“I’ve worked at Blue Chip companies my entire career and got to learn from the best when it comes to brand management and brand building. Dogdrop nailed it with regards to branding, value proposition, and the simplicity of their business model. Their operating model and proprietary technology will enable me to scale quickly and offer an amazing, tech-enabled member experience to our clientele. Denver dog parents are going to be blown away,” she says.

Silverman’s first Dogdrop will open in a multi-family property anchored by her facility and other ground-floor storefront businesses. Such dual-use properties have been a great symbiotic opportunity for Dogdrop, as they provide a built-in base of clientele in the form of residents with pets and offer landlords or residential brokers a strong selling point to prospective residents.

In South Florida, multi-unit franchisee Miguel Angel Chuquichanca saw an opportunity to work with the animals he loves and meet the needs of busy young professionals and others who are looking to provide the best-possible experience for their dogs.

“I was drawn to Dogdrop because I love animals and wanted to be part of a business that serves others who love animals as well,” he says. He has long been passionate about the well-being of cats and dogs, and his home has been a haven to them. It is currently occupied by a dog and three cats, all adopted.

“Dogdrop really stands out in the petcare space, with a corporate team that is clearly passionate about what they do, a modern take on dog daycare highlighted by its extraordinarily quick and tech-enabled drop off experience, and an exceptional effort put out by the staff in getting to know each dog and dog parent so they can provide a tailored experience. The deciding factor for me was their high level of care for their customers, for their employees, and for their franchisees.”

Before joining the Dogdrop family, Chuquichanca worked for consulting firm Accenture, where his focus was on customer experience and marketing. He has long been passionate about the well-being of cats and dogs, and his home has been a haven to them. It is currently occupied by a dog and three cats, all adopted. Dogdrop co-founder Shaina Denny says his passion for pets combined with his service-oriented background made him an ideal franchise candidate.

“Miguel’s long track record of customer service and retail experience make him a dynamic addition to our system,” she says. “From our first conversation with him, we felt very excited and confident in his ability to lead a team and deliver a superior experience to dog parents. We’re bringing an entirely new dog daycare experience to market, and his commitment to delivering a high-touch experience is exactly what we are looking for. We are confident he will represent the Dogdrop brand well.”Silverman and Chiquichanca worked with Oakscale Franchise Development (oakscale.com) to secure the multi-unit franchise rights for Dogdrop in their markets. Additional opportunities are available in select markets throughout the country. For information on available territories, visit dogdrop.co/franchise or contact Ryan Durishin at ryan@oakscale.com.