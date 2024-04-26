Tapster Eliminates the Headaches that Typical Bar Owners Experience

The story of Tapster began in England in the early 1600s, when the Tapster nickname was born to reference a bartender serving alcoholic drinks—mostly beer—from a large, barreled tap. Tapsters always served the best beer, drawing people from near and far to visit and enjoy catching up with friends, families, and neighbors alike.

While the nickname eventually died out, Tapster has been revitalized into a modern, tasting room franchise that allows every guest—over the age of 21, of course—to be a Tapster.

The Tapster Experience

The days of waiting 15-plus minutes for a drink are over. Tapster Tasting Rooms put guests in control of the experience – allowing them the freedom to get their drinks when they want and try as many varieties as they’d like.

With Tapster cards in hand and a tap wall packed with over 40 options of beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages, Tapsters are in the driver’s seat. They drink at their own pace and are welcome to hang out as long as they want in the comfortable, communal space that encourages sampling the various, frequently changing beverages on tap. The combination of the ever-changing beer options and low-stress, relaxed environment sees new Tapsters turning into regulars and returning often to try what’s new.

With a self-pour business model, the Tapster tasting room franchise opportunity eliminates much of the overhead and headaches of a typical bar.

Smaller Team Needed: With guests empowered to go at their own pace, a small team is needed, even on the busiest nights. For example, a 1,500-person day just needs four team members working the tasting room.

Reduced Inventory: Each Tapster has a well-organized cooler filled with kegs and a limited offering of hard alcohol for shots, reducing the depth of inventory needed at a typical bar.

The Anti-Franchise Franchise: You won't see the cookie-cutter look and feel of a typical franchise brand with Tapster.

You won’t see the cookie-cutter look and feel of a typical franchise brand with Tapster. Seamless Backend Management: The heavy operations lift that typically comes with running a bar is drastically minimized thanks to the proprietary systems and platforms across the self-pour technology, POS and inventory that have been tested and refined over the past seven years.

Enjoy the benefits of bar ownership without the overhead and headaches, meanwhile bringing your community a new experience that empowers them to go at their own pace and sample new beers.