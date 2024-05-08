Tapster Pours into Growth with Launch of Self-Pour, Tasting Room Franchise Opportunity 

Tapster is kicking off plans to expand as an innovative self-pour tasting bar concept with a franchise blueprint overflowing with opportunity.

The pay-by-the-ounce, self-pour modern tasting room, with five U.S. locations, delivers a fresh take on the power of the pour.

At Tapster, there’s no waiting for servers to take your drink order or bartenders to make it. Control—and the tap of choice—are in the hands of guests, over the age of 21, of course. And, with a beverage wall of 40-plus taps and everything from local brews and craft cocktails to wine, kombucha and root beer, there’s something for everyone to sample on their ever-evolving, signature tap wall.

“Beer will never go away, but we also have great non-alcoholic options and proprietary blends of craft cocktails, hard seltzers, and wine all available through the same tap system – putting control in the hands of each and every guest,” says Justin Livingston, vice president of global development for Tapster.

Creating a comfortable, low-stress place that brings people together was the driving mission of Roman Maliszewski, Tapster’s founder and CEO. Maliszewski, a Princeton grad, left a successful career in digital advertising to travel the world. While back in his hometown of Chicago, he spotted a bar with taps at the tables and was inspired to pursue a dream of creating a unique social experience. He learned the industry ropes directly at the source – working for the owner of self-serve beverage technology leader PourMyBeer and at bars throughout Chicago, doing every role to learn the ins and outs of the bar business.

In 2017, Maliszewski opened Chicago’s first self-pour bar. Its success led to a second Tapster in the Windy City and tasting rooms in Seattle, Philadelphia, and Cleveland.

Crafting a Cutting-Edge Franchise Experience

With today’s consumers embracing do-it-yourself ordering, speedy service, and personalized experiences, Tapster stands ready to shine.

“Tapster fits perfectly into the franchise space,” says Livingston. “Putting 50 kegs on tap is an intimidating thing to do, so the ironclad systems and processes the brand has in place are really important and big differentiators.”

The brand’s pioneering business model and ongoing support do away with the typical headaches and overhead that come with bar ownership. RFID Tap Cards and pour-it-yourself technology eliminate lines, empower patrons, and make sustainable operations a breeze with only a small team needed to handle the busiest nights.

Tapster’s inclusive vibe can thrive in any market. Tasting rooms, ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 square feet, are open and bright with stadium and swing seating as well as long, communal tables – all designed to foster fun and encourage guests to savor their drinks and sample new beverages at their own pace. Each neighborhood gathering spot is intentionally designed with the local community in mind. Tapster is looking to expand with franchisees who have the same purpose-driven mentality and want to make a positive impact on their neighborhoods.

“We are seeking great partners who are a good cultural fit,” Livingston says. “We want someone who wants to be there, who wants to interact with guests, and who enjoys teaching others about the differences in the options on tap.”

