Tapster Thrives with a Winning Formula: Simplicity, Profitability, and Strong Community Ties

For aspiring franchise owners, investing in a brand that offers innovation, strong market demand, and visionary leadership is essential—and Tapster delivers.

Tapster, led by founder and CEO Roman Maliszewski, is set to change the face of the social drinking experience with its modern, pour-your-own-drink business model that has captured the attention of the franchise world.

Operating as a tech-rich, pioneering force grounded in empowerment, education, and sustainability, Tapster stands at the forefront of the industry’s self-serve transformation. The premier, pay-by-the-ounce concept features a continuously rotating wall of 40-plus taps, offering world-class craft beers and cocktails, wine, ciders, hard seltzers, kombucha, cold brew coffee, and craft sodas—all while prioritizing local brands.

At Tapster, guests are in control, sampling drinks at their own pace, without the wait.

Maliszewski, a Princeton grad and successful advertising exec-turned “beerpreneur,” launched Tapster in 2017 with a clear vision: to reimagine how people experience and appreciate their favorite beverages in a fun and welcoming way. The first Tapster in the Wicker Park neighborhood of Maliszewski’s Chicago hometown opened to lines out the door and frequent inquiries about franchising.

“I didn't even know about franchising. I'm just a guy trying to create something cool,” Maliszewski recalled recently in the podcast Franchise Interviews. “And so, I was encouraged, just because of this inertia, to look into franchising and figure out, ‘Hey, does this make sense?’ And so that's what drove me towards franchising—it was literally public opinion.”

It turns out Maliszewski and franchising are the perfect fit. With five tasting rooms established across the U.S. and more on the way—including the brand’s second franchise location opening in Spring 2025 in Lexington, Ky.—entrepreneurs are embracing Tapster’s new franchise opportunity, backed by a proven model emphasizing simplicity, profitability, and community engagement.

A New Era of Franchise Opportunity with Tapster

Franchisees can tap into the success of a brand that is easy to own and operate. Tapster’s franchise blueprint and eco-friendly practices eliminate much of a typical bar's overhead and ownership headaches. Key advantages include:

Streamlined Operations. Proprietary self-pour technology and RFID-enabled tap cards linked to the brand’s keg system, taps, digital menus, and point-of-sale system ensure ease and efficiency for franchisees.

Proprietary self-pour technology and RFID-enabled tap cards linked to the brand’s keg system, taps, digital menus, and point-of-sale system ensure ease and efficiency for franchisees. Low Labor. Tapster takes the bartender and waitstaff out of the mix. Plus, the brand’s Bring Your Own Food (BYOF) approach eliminates the challenges of a commercial kitchen. Only a small team is needed to focus on enhancing the guest experience—even on the busiest nights.

Tapster takes the bartender and waitstaff out of the mix. Plus, the brand’s Bring Your Own Food (BYOF) approach eliminates the challenges of a commercial kitchen. Only a small team is needed to focus on enhancing the guest experience—even on the busiest nights. Maximized Profits and Minimized Waste. The pay-by-the-ounce model minimizes theft and over-pouring while reducing inventory needs and product waste.

With plans for a presence in most major U.S. cities over the next decade, Tapster seeks to expand with franchise partners who are passionate about creating vibrant social destinations in their communities. No previous bar industry experience is required.

“I care so much about my brand,” Maliszewski shared on Franchise Interviews. “I really want hands-on franchisees who care about their community and want to create something that brings the community together and provides a great place for people to hang out and create memories…And make good money in the meantime.”

Don’t miss out on this unmatched opportunity to own a Tapster. To learn more, head to tapsterfranchise.com or get started today when you connect directly with Angie Kelly, Tapster’s development coordinator, calendly.com/angiebkelly.