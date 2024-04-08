The Buona Companies to Bring 10-Units to Dallas-Fort Worth

An authentic taste of Chicago is on its way to Texas as Buona Companies announced today that it has signed an agreement with Mid-Continent Hospitality to develop 10 dual-branded locations throughout several communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The agreement is a milestone for the Buona Companies, made up of Buona, the largest family-owned Italian Beef restaurant group and beef producer in the country, and The Original Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop (Rainbow Cone), home of the iconic five-flavor cone, as it continues its strategic nationwide expansion. Already, the company has demonstrated the success of its franchise opportunity as its first out-of-state dual concept locations in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin and Valparaiso, Indiana each exceeded average daily revenues of $30,000 during their initial weeks of operation.

“We are thrilled to be expanding into Texas. Texans have been introduced to Chicago dogs and deep dish pizza, now they will have the opportunity to experience Chicago's true gem, the original Italian Beef sandwich,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of the Buona Companies. “Dallas and Fort Worth are prime markets for our dual-branded franchise opportunity as they make up one of the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas, and we couldn’t have found better partners than Mid-Continent Hospitality to introduce these iconic brands to its residents.”

Family-owned and operated, Mid-Continent Hospitality facilitates business across the hotel industry (Marriott, Hilton and IHG Hotels & Resorts), the restaurant industry and other retail outlets nationwide. The founder, Minhas Ladiwalla, passed away unexpectedly last year and was a true visionary, wonderful father, husband, and family man. His wife, Zeenat Ladiwalla, CEO of Mid-Continent Hospitality, and her two sons will carry out Minhas' vision to bring a dual-branded Buona and Rainbow Cone restaurant to every major city in Texas.

The Buona Companies is looking to award franchise investment opportunities to qualified franchise partners throughout the United States, specifically focusing on markets in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. With a family-centered and operator-first approach in the form of updated restaurant designs, comprehensive training and operational support through e-learning resources, marketing programs, real estate and construction guidance, Buona and Rainbow Cone offer entrepreneurs a chance to establish their own legacies. For more information about franchising opportunities with the brand, please visit buonafranchise.com.