The Hidden Costs of Third-Party Delivery Apps and How to Manage Them

Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) are increasingly partnering with delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash to increase sales. However, these platforms come with hidden costs that can erode profits. Understanding these costs and managing them is key to maximizing the bottom line.

Unmasking the True Cost of Convenience

Third-party delivery apps often impose fees and conditions, like the ones discussed below. These costs quickly add up, so finding ways to fairly reduce your fees is critical.

Navigating Refunds

Delivery apps allow customers to request refunds with minimal proof, leaving restaurants responsible for covering the cost of these refunds, even when the issue might not be their fault. This can lead to financial losses for franchise owners who are already navigating tight margins.

Avoidable Wait Time Fees

Delivery services may charge restaurants additional fees based on how long a driver waits at a location. While this fee is designed to encourage efficiency, it often unfairly penalizes restaurants for situations beyond their control. For example, drivers may delay their departure by ordering food for themselves or taking personal breaks. These actions can result in inflated wait time charges that impact a restaurant’s bottom line.

Reducing the Impact of Downtime and Deactivation

If a restaurant’s location is reported closed or orders aren’t accepted or closed out promptly, platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash might deactivate the restaurant’s listing. These actions result in lost sales and impact the restaurant’s reputation. Furthermore, the unpredictability of these occurrences adds an extra layer of complexity.

