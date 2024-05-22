The Honey Baked Ham Company® Glazes New Trails in Franchise Expansion

Fresh off a monumental development year, The Honey Baked Ham Company® is fast-tracking growth nationwide with several newly signed agreements propelling the iconic brand to new heights.

With growth markets across the country, the brand is continuing to develop with new and existing operators. In Tennessee, the brand recently executed an agreement in Columbia with a prominent franchise operating group, Glazed Animals LLC. This latest agreement builds upon the group’s initial deal from October 2023, which detailed a new HoneyBaked store in Clarksville and new ownership of an existing location in Cleveland, Tennessee. Continuing the momentum in the state is another signed agreement in Mt. Juliet, spearheaded by longtime HoneyBaked franchisee John Midgett.

“We are thrilled to continue growing alongside such an amazing brand like HoneyBaked,” said Ken Taylor of Glazed Animals LLC. “Since our initial agreement last year, we have experienced a tremendous amount of support from all fronts, and this solidified our decision to extend our relationship with the brand. When looking at what areas we wanted to target next, we knew we wanted to stay close to familiar territory. Knowing that Tennessee already has such a strong connection with the brand makes us all the more confident that this new location will make waves and see success within the Columbia community.”

In Alabama, the brand recently announced its latest agreement to open two new stores in Dothan and Cullman, Alabama with existing franchisee, Andy Gaghagen. Having been an owner for more than 10 years, Andy owns five other HoneyBaked locations throughout Georgia and Alabama. He prides himself in being a hands-on owner, working closely with managers and staff in addition to his participation in the local Chamber of Commerce and volunteer opportunities.

“Andy and his team have been wonderful additions to the HoneyBaked brand and we value their ongoing commitment to embody our mission of achieving nationwide growth,” said Jim Hannan, Senior VP of Operations at HoneyBaked. “Knowing the success they’ve already achieved at their existing locations; I do not doubt that they will carry that same mentality to this new store. I’m excited to see the relationships they foster within this new community.”

As an American icon with more than 400 locations across the country, HoneyBaked is a household name with its menu of premium hams and delectable feasts. The brand has continued to evolve from holiday entrees to everyday meals – offering a range of prepared meals and sides to suit the busy, on the go consumer.

In addition to the signature glazed ham, HoneyBaked takes pride in ready-to-serve turkeys as well as sides, handcrafted sliders and biscuits, desserts, and an array of complete meals that have become a symbol of shared celebrations and cherished family moments. The concept features multiple revenue streams for operators highlighting the diverse products offered between lunch and dinner.

HoneyBaked is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join its thriving franchise network. The brand encourages scalability, long-term growth, and active community involvement in its franchisee candidates. By capitalizing on its unrivaled products, proven business model, and comprehensive support system, HoneyBaked is set to energize the franchise industry while ensuring a glazing path to success.