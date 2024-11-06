The Honey Baked Ham® Company Rides Holiday Momentum with New Openings and Gameday Initiatives

As the holiday season approaches, The Honey Baked Ham Company® is gearing up for its most lucrative time of the year. Renowned for its iconic glazed hams and festive holiday feasts, the brand is riding a wave of momentum with a series of new openings just in time for the season.

Expanding its footprint in Maryland, Davis Restaurant Group (DRG)—HoneyBaked’s largest operator—is set to open a new location in Hagerstown. This marks a significant milestone, bringing the group’s total to 20 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Minnesota.

DRG founder Matt Davis is dedicated to carrying on his father’s legacy as HoneyBaked’s inaugural franchisee, with plans to open seven more locations in 2025.

“HoneyBaked has played an important role in both my own and my family’s lives for more than 30 years, and I’m always honored to have the chance to continue the legacy in more communities,” said Davis. “We have built an amazing support system throughout our time with the brand, and it reflects in our eagerness to continue our nationwide expansion. Seeing customers return to our locations with a smile on their face is what makes this all worthwhile and we look forward to creating that same experience in Hagerstown.”

Additional operators are continuing their family’s legacy, with franchisee Jonathan Georggi working alongside his father to open their latest store in Clermont, Florida. As a second-generation franchisee, Jonathan has actively contributed to the Lakeland store and is excited to advance his career with HoneyBaked.

Future openings on the horizon include target markets like San Antonio, Rochester, Minnesota, Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Decatur, Alabama, Warwick, Rhode Island, and Lexington, Kentucky. With more than 400 locations nationwide, the future is bright for HoneyBaked.

Gameday Is a HoneyBaked Day

Building on this momentum, HoneyBaked recently partnered with ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge for its “Gameday is a HoneyBaked Day” campaign. This collaboration aims to drive catering sales and foot traffic to franchise locations during the football season, positioning HoneyBaked as the go-to choice for gameday gatherings.

"Our goal is to extend the Honey Baked Ham experience beyond the holiday table," said Mark Mazur, Director of Franchise Sales and Development at Honey Baked Ham. "We’re providing our franchisees with an edge by driving engagement through innovative marketing that aligns with our customers' lifestyles year-round."

Scaling Up for the Holidays

The holidays are when HoneyBaked shines, and this year is no exception. With a legacy of bringing families together for over 65 years, the company is ramping up its efforts to meet the demand for its sought-after products. Last year, Honey Baked Ham's franchisees saw record sales, and all indicators point to another successful season. The brand's ability to handle the holiday rush with precision is one of the many reasons franchisees continue to achieve strong returns during this critical period.

HoneyBaked is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join its thriving franchise network. The brand encourages scalability, long-term growth, and active community involvement in its franchisee candidates. By capitalizing on its unrivaled products, proven business model, and comprehensive support system, HoneyBaked is set to energize the franchise industry while ensuring a glazing path to success.

To learn more about franchising opportunities and available markets, please visit honeybakedfranchise.com.