The Human Bean Site Selection Process Helps Franchisees Build Their Entrepreneur Dream

The Human Bean is a fast-growing drive-thru coffee concept that has made a name for itself courtesy of its friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The brand, known for treating team members, franchise partners, and everyone in the supply chain like family, also makes it a priority to actively assist its franchisees with the all-important site selection process. By doing so, the brand helps ensure new franchisees not only access prime locations but also get a quick start to selling coffee and realizing their business ownership dreams.

“Assisting franchisees with site selection is very important because we want to make sure that our franchise partners have full access to our team’s extensive development experience as well as the advanced analytics tools that we use to model our growth,” said Justin Hawkins, franchise development officer for the Oregon-based coffee company.

Hawkins said the company’s site selection team works closely with each franchise partner to identify and evaluate the best sites for development. By identifying sites quickly and assisting franchisees with design, development feasibility, and funding partnerships, the company can minimize the development timeline so franchisees can get their locations open sooner. “Before approving locations for our franchise partners, our team analyzes several key site metrics, including customer base details to overall development feasibility of the project,” he said.

The Human Bean works with multiple sources to identify prime properties. “One of our primary sources is a national broker partnership, which we use to connect franchisees to a local broker, who assists them with identifying listings and upcoming development projects in their area,” said Hawkins. The Human Bean’s support team also analyzes listed and unlisted real estate opportunities with their analytics and modeling tools. Lastly, the team uses a network of retailers and development groups that are actively looking for franchisees to lease surplus land in their new and redevelopment projects.

The Human Bean’s sophisticated site selection and analytics tools help model and optimize growth areas. These tools are used in every new market the brand enters to ensure they’re selecting the best locations in every market. By blending the detailed data from the analytics tools with the team’s extensive real estate, construction, and development experience, they are able to support franchisees as they’re analyzing development opportunities in their markets.

The site selection process The Human Bean offers its franchisees is more important than ever, said Hawkins, because many franchise brands have transitioned to a drive-thru model over the past few years, making great drive-thru sites even more difficult to find.

Franchisees who join The Human Bean can of course also count on having access to all of the other marketing, training, and operations support they will need to recognize their dream of owning a business.

Today, the brand has more than 260 locations open or under development in 21 states. The company has a 25-year history of giving back to the communities it serves and treating everyone like good ‘human beans’. The Human Bean has been on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for 12 years running and prides itself on not charging its franchisees any royalty fees.

The Human Bean is looking to partner with the right people who can develop the right locations. If this sounds like the kind of investment opportunity you are interested in then visit https://franchise.thehumanbean.com or call 888-262-2215 for more information.