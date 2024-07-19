The Local Drive: More Than Just Hourly Golf Bays

At first glance, The Local Drive might seem like just another place to rent a golf bay by the hour, but it offers so much more. The hottest new franchise on the market offers a variety of options to ensure new and repeat business is coming through the door. Whether someone is a seasoned golfer or a novice looking for a fun outing, The Local Drive has everything from event spaces and professional golf instruction to memberships and leagues.

Enhance the Guest Experience with Coaching from Pros

Whether a beginner or experienced golfer, The Local Drive’s PGA professionals offer tailored lessons to help improve anyone’s game. If someone is brand new to golf and doesn’t have clubs, no problem, they can use the clubs at Local Drive. Perhaps someone is trying to perfect their game, especially their short game, no problem – ringing their own clubs is encouraged to take advantage of the state-of-the-art Trackman simulators, where chipping is part of the evaluation, all while receiving instruction from the PGA pro on staff.

Recurring Membership Revenue Model

Maybe someone doesn’t need lessons? Or, they want to find a place to hit balls rain or shine, snow or sweltering heat? At The Local Drive, nobody has to miss a day of practicing their game. Memberships allow for 90 minutes of free play per day and discounts on everything else.

Building Community Through Leagues & Events

Now, guests can take everything they’ve learned from lessons and daily practice sessions and join one of the location’s leagues or events. The Local Drive hosts exciting events throughout the year, providing a chance to compete and socialize, meanwhile offering the local golf community an opportunity to connect. With events such as “Beat the Pro”—where guests can test their skills on Pinehurst No. 2, trying to beat the pro in 9 holes and the “Creek Water Classic”,—a best ball event with flights for all skill levels—there are options for all to participate.

Leagues offer another opportunity to keep skills sharp during the winter and socialize with others in the golf community. The Local Drive offers leagues that play a variety of courses, offer best ball options, and even let guests play at the legendary St Andrews Links Old Course, without having to pay for a flight, which means everyone gets to pick their preferred entertainment and keep their game sharp.

Private Events Bring New Guests to Turn into Regulars

With flexible spaces that can accommodate small gatherings and large groups, The Local Drive is an ideal venue for everything from birthday parties and corporate events to bachelor/bachelorette parties. Blending the sport of golf with premium cocktails and a friendly atmosphere encourages genuine conversations and helps build valuable relationships, making private events at The Local Drive great for networking and catching up with friends. If some guests aren’t into hitting golf balls, there are plenty of pool tables, golden tee, tabletop bar games to entertain.

All-in-all, The Local Drive is much more than an hourly golf bay rental venue. With memberships, professional lessons, competitive events, unique event spaces, and networking opportunities, it offers a diverse and enriching experience for all. As a franchisee, this means a proven system set up for success with multiple revenue streams that keep guests coming back for more.