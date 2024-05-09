The Local Drive Offers a Fresh Experience on Golf and Cocktails 

The Local Drive is set to take flight as an elevated indoor golf experience and prime franchise opportunity that is all about the guest.

Founded in 2022, Colorado-based The Local Drive stands ready to make its presence known, launching franchising of its successful brand where upscale leisure meets unparalleled entertainment.

Created to make golf more accessible to all, The Local Drive features high-end custom cocktails and the sport of golf teed up in an immersive way, unlike any other indoor golf simulator bar.

Full golf bays, top-of-class Trackman golf simulator technology, and the chance to play any one of over 275 golf courses worldwide keep guests coming back—and staying—whether for casual, everyday enjoyment, nights out, family fun, a golf-themed party or corporate outing.

“Even the very best bars need something to keep people there —sometimes it’s food, sometimes it’s entertainment, at The Local Drive, it’s golf; real, full-swing golf made possible by our state-of-the-art technology,” says Justin Livingston, The Local Drive’s vice president of global development. “You can play any course in the world, and it is very realistic. You are going to rent the bay for three hours and play a bucket list course with family, friends, or coworkers. It’s a cool experience.”

Every elevated element of The Local Drive is intentional and works to celebrate the creativity and craftsmanship of each community the brand serves.

Unlike most indoor golf bar venues, there is no man-cave look - at The Local Drive, bright, colorful interiors, lofty ceilings and décor, and artwork by local artisans foster a welcoming space for all. Rounding it out is a curated menu of handcrafted cocktails made with local spirits, and an impressive selection of local beers, seltzers, ciders, and wines makes each visit custom and representative of the market they serve while supporting other local businesses.

“People who want to golf can be on the bay; for those who do not, it’s an impressive bar. It is the best of both worlds,” Livingston says.

Putting the Local in Local

With two thriving Denver area locations and one in development, The Local Drive looks to expand on a proven model built for scale and massive momentum. Organic interest and excitement around the brand have taken off, Livingston notes.

Flexible floor plans with varying square footage allow entrepreneurs to tailor the perfect destination spot for their area. The Local Drive’s technology stack, including online booking software, streamlines operations with minimal staff required to maximize earning potential without compromising the guest experience.

“From an owner standpoint, we're looking for somebody who is customer-focused and wants to create positive, memorable experiences,” Livingston says.

Ready to up your game with the premier spot for indoor golf and cocktails and an unmatched ground-floor opportunity in franchising? To learn more about The Local Drive, head to thelocaldrive.com. Set up a call to connect directly with Angie Kelly, The Local Drive’s development coordinator, angiebkelly/thelocaldrivefranchiseinterest.