The Potbelly Franchise Advantage: An Unrivaled Brand Leadership Team

Franchisees are attracted to Potbelly, not just for its renowned toasty sandwiches and iconic neighborhood culture, but also for its solid infrastructure and powerhouse leadership. Boasting over 150 years of combined experience, the Senior Leadership Team at Potbelly has played a key role in the recent momentum experienced by the iconic sandwich shop.

Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer

A 30-year veteran in the restaurant industry, Bob Wright previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of The Wendy’s Company, overseeing operations for over 6,000 company and franchise restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. He has also held leadership roles with other restaurant brands, including Charley’s Philly Steaks, Checker’s Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., and Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Bob's expertise in revitalizing top-line sales and profit growth through marketing and quality initiatives is invaluable.

Adam Noyes, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President

With over three decades of restaurant industry expertise, Adam Noyes' leadership journey includes pivotal roles at Checkers and Rally’s Restaurants. During his time as Chief Administrative Officer & EVP from 2016-2019, and Chief Restaurant Operations & Supply Chain Officer from 2010-2016, he oversaw nearly 900 locations, underscoring his exceptional operational acumen.

Lynette McKee, CFE Senior Vice President of Franchising:

A true expert in franchising, Lynette McKee brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table with over 25 years of involvement within the franchising space. She founded McKeeCo Services LLC in 2012, specializing in franchising and development. McKee also held significant franchise development roles at renowned global restaurant brands, including Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King. She also served as Chief Development Officer at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. McKee’s deep understanding of what it takes to build successful partnerships ensures that franchisees have the support needed to thrive.

David Daniels, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer:

David Daniels’ extensive 20-year career as a marketing executive includes leadership roles with some of the world's best-selling brands. His expertise encompasses classic brand marketing experience in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, along with valuable restaurant experience gained during his tenure at Pizza Hut and YUM! Brands, Inc. Prior to joining Potbelly, he served as SVP of Marketing at The Food Hall Co. in Dallas, Texas. David's contributions have played a key role in elevating the Potbelly brand and bolstering consumer engagement.

Adiya Dixon, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Adiya Dixon is Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Potbelly. After graduating with a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia University, she began her legal career in New York, focusing on securities, mergers and acquisitions. Dixon has held several executive leadership roles at The Wendy’s Company. She also founded a legal consulting company and is a patented inventor and the founder of Yubi Beauty, LLC, an e-commerce company awarded for innovation.

Potbelly's leadership team combines expertise and dedication and is committed to supporting franchisees.