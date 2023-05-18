The SUCCESS Space® Multiple Revenue Stream Franchise Model Aims to Revolutionize the Coworking Industry

The Emerging Concept Set to Make its Highly Anticipated Debut in Texas

SUCCESS Space®, an emerging coworking franchise brand is primed to meet the growing demand for flexible, affordable suburban workspaces.

The Texas-based brand has signed franchise agreements with 11 franchisees to develop 12 SUCCESS Space locations across Alabama, California, Florida, Louisiana, New York, Texas and Virginia.

“We aim to continue our strategic growth across the country to build what we expect to become one of the nation’s leading small footprint, asset-light franchise coworking concepts,” said real estate and franchising veteran Ted Laatz, president of SUCCESS Space, a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: EXPI).

For franchise partners seeking a unique concept that capitalizes on the changing way the world works and demand for coworking options in suburbia, SUCCESS Space and its multiple revenue stream offering, (cafe, cowork and coaching) is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and hybrid workers looking for a place to set up shop outside of their corporate office.

The brand’s multiple revenue streams include:

SUCCESS Cafe

The full-service cafes feature specialty coffees, pastries, sandwiches, charcuterie boards and a local selection of craft beers and wine. The convenient cafes are open to the public and will soon serve as the go-to place in each location’s local community.

SUCCESS Space Cowork Membership

A dedicated yet flexible space for business owners, employees, and entrepreneurs to collaborate on projects and share ideas is essential. SUCCESS Space’s private on-demand and virtual office rentals are available to rent by the minute, hour, week or month to best serve each individual member’s needs.

SUCCESS® Coaching

Professional SUCCESS-certified coaches are available onsite and provide invaluable coaching, business counseling and support for local entrepreneurs and business owners.

SUCCESS Space Events

SUCCESS Space franchise locations are the perfect spot for businesses to host training and networking events—with a hassle-free food and beverage solution. The open coworking spaces feature Virbela’s virtual environments via flatscreen TVs and AV capabilities for a fusion of in-person and online interactions, creating a thoroughly engaging experience for all participants.

SUCCESS World™ Metaverse

The SUCCESS Space World’s “metaverse” meeting technology offers a groundbreaking way for clients and colleagues to collaborate in 3D. Users can create digital avatars and communicate in an open, interactive environment through two-way audio sharing. It’s great for online meetings with a far more personalized experience than conventional video conferencing platforms like Zoom.

A Franchise Opportunity Primed for Growth

SUCCESS Space has milestone openings set for the months ahead including the brand’s first location opening in the thriving suburb of Sugar Land, TX and continued expansion across the state with locations in development in San Antonio and Flower Mound.

Propelling the momentum is the brand’s Founder’s Club, an impressive group of the brand’s first franchisees who are expanding the concept’s presence from coast to coast. Founder’s Club franchisees bring a wealth of experience to SUCCESS Space, including agents and brokers with the leading global-based real estate brokerage, eXp Realty, experienced entrepreneurs, previous franchise brand owners and community leaders.

“It has been very exciting to watch the SUCCESS Space business scale,” said Kelli Schroeder, vice president of franchise development at SUCCESS Space. “The team has worked diligently to attract our founding franchisees that are energetically bringing the brand to life.”

Poised for more growth, SUCCESS Space aims to have 10 locations open and 35 more in development by the end of 2023. The brand seeks to expand with single and multi-unit franchise operators who have a strong vision of how “work” is evolving.

Ready to find your path to success with a revolutionary franchise opportunity? Visit successfranchise.com.