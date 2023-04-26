The Top Four of Many Reasons to Franchise with American Freight

Photo: Multi-unit franchise owner Dr. Troy Caron, MBA, outside of his new store in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

American Freight Furniture, Mattress and Appliance has made a name for itself in the franchise industry since introducing its program in 2021. Last year alone, the company earned recognition from Entrepreneur magazine as a 2022 Top New and Emerging Franchise and was ranked in the publication’s annual Franchise 500.

But what makes this franchise opportunity different? There are many reasons, but the following are what gets franchisees excited — as told by the company’s franchise owners themselves:

Growing brand with serious buying power: American Freight has spent more than 25 years developing a proven business model and growing to more than 360 stores across 38 states (and counting!). With the buying power of hundreds of stores, franchise owners like Greg Canzano enjoy healthy discounts on costs per unit and can purchase items in larger quantities for low prices.

Simple to build: The initial investment isn’t spent on building out a fancy store. It’s spent on putting product into the “no frills, no fluff” warehouse-style store, which makes the franchise owner money.

Highly scalable : There are still more than 600 prime territories available for multi-unit development, and American Freight’s turnkey operations will allow franchise owners to scale quickly while overseeing multiple locations.

Semi-absentee: Franchising with American Freight is a rare opportunity to own a successful business without being in the store daily. Click here to learn how multi-unit franchise owner Dr. Troy Caron, MBA, is able to maintain his full-time career as an orthopedic surgeon while growing his investment with American Freight.

Bottom line: American Freight doesn’t just plant flags; it opens successful stores. Ready to franchise? Visit OwnAmericanFreight.com.