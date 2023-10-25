The Vitamin Shoppe® Is a Tried & True Revenue Generator

Franchise owners are doubling down on the most trusted brand in health and wellness

It’s a coveted but rare opportunity to find a franchise that boasts an established brand with a trending product assortment. The Vitamin Shoppe is a renowned global specialty retailer of nutritional products and sits prominently at the helm of a growing health and wellness industry. While some franchising concepts are bogged down by inflation, the Personal Services category (which includes Wellness) has continued to grow, seeing a 19.1% increase in 2022.*

But it’s not just the industry that’s showing promise. The Vitamin Shoppe was recently recognized as no. 68 on the Franchise Times Top 400 for the second year in a row, jumping up from the no. 90 spot last year. Since entering the franchise scene, average revenue and contribution have increased. According to its current Franchise Disclosure Document, the company's top stores produce an average revenue of $2,053,043 and average contribution of $411,633.** You can shop around, but these numbers are hard to beat.

Multi-unit owner Ed Zausch was quick to research the numbers behind the opportunity as a first-time franchisee and long-time entrepreneur. After claiming four Florida territories—and quickly realizing the value of the partnership—he went all in, adding an additional three within his first month. Then, early this year, with store number one nearly ready to open, he added an eighth territory to his burgeoning empire!

Ed’s not the only franchisee who quickly bought back into the program. In fact, 60% of The Vitamin Shoppe’s franchisees have already signed on for additional stores.

Are you in the market for a proven investment with a fast-rising franchise? With fewer than 300 exclusive territories left to claim, now is the time to franchise with The Vitamin Shoppe. Get started by visiting TheVitaminShoppeFranchise.com or connect with Melissa Altmix, Franchise Development Manager, at Melissa.Altmix@VitaminShoppe.com or (551) 946-1407.

* According to Franchise Times

** This information reflects the Average Revenue and Average Contribution of The Vitamin Shoppe company-owned stores with a Contribution of $300,000 or more which were open for more than a year as of fiscal year-end 2022 and were operating in at least 3,000 sq ft of space. Of these 118 stores, 49 attained or surpassed the Average Revenue, and 42 attained or surpassed the Average Contribution described above. Contribution is defined as Total Revenue less the sum of Total Cost of Goods Sold and Total Expenses. We refer you to Item 19 of our 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information. A NEW FRANCHISEE'S RESULTS MAY DIFFER FROM THE REPRESENTED PERFORMANCE. This is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. Offerings made by prospectus only and in compliance with the applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state.