The Vitamin Shoppe<sup>®</sup> Shares Top Five Reasons To Be a FranchiseVee

The Vitamin Shoppe, an omnichannel specialty retailer of nutritional products, continues to make a name for itself in franchising. To date, the retailer has awarded more than 62 territories to 16 FranchiseVees since the inception of the program. Here are the top five reasons to join the most trusted brand in health and wellness:

Franchise partners have the opportunity to leverage the trust equity of The Vitamin Shoppe's 40+ year history along with its unparalleled expertise in the fast-growing health and wellness space. Since its founding in 1977, the brand has grown into America’s premier destination for health and wellness solutions, supporting millions of customers annually on their journeys of lifelong wellness.

The Vitamin Shoppe offers the largest assortment of vitamin, supplement, and sports nutrition products at retail in the U.S., including national brands and an expanding portfolio of proprietary brands, including The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive™ The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™.

With less than 300 exclusive territories available and going quickly, now is the time to become a FranchiseVee with The Vitamin Shoppe. Potential franchise partners can visit OwnAVitaminShoppe.com to start the discovery and application process, including financial disclosures and requirements.