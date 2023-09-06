There's a Reason Why 91% of Buddy's Home Furnishings Franchisees Own Multiple

As one of the fastest growing rent-to-own franchises in America, Buddy’s Home Furnishings offers many benefits when it comes to franchise ownership, which explains why approximately 91% of Buddy’s franchisees are multi-unit owners — they come back for more!

But why? The folks at Buddy’s have the answers.

An often overlooked yet important benefit of franchising with Buddy’s is the industry itself. Rent-to-own (RTO) is an $12.6 billion** essential and recession-resistant industry offering customers affordable payments on everyday necessities, which is why rent-to-own annual revenue has steadily increased for decades despite good and bad economies.

“Rent is going up in more ways than one,” said Michael Bennett, CEO of Buddy’s. “The cost of living is at an all-time high, which means the ability to afford home necessities through rent-to-own retailers is too. No one meets that demand better than Buddy’s.”

Buddy’s youngest multi-unit franchise owners, Myles McNeal and Jacob Bocook of J&M Franchising, are both under 35 years old and recently signed on for two stores. The rent-to-own industry was a huge reason why they chose to franchise with Buddy’s.

“In addition to the earning potential and scalability of the business, we were both attracted to the fundamental benefits of rent-to-own,” said McNeal. “It is a business based on relationships, and there is demand for it in every community. Everyone needs an affordable way to get home necessities, so we need to be there to provide it.”

Buddy’s multi-unit owner Jerry Marshall has always been in rent-to-own but was drawn to the way Buddy’s cares for its colleagues, customers and communities. Click here to hear Jerry’s story.

Now let’s explore why 91% of Buddy’s franchisees own multiple locations. Simply put, the unit economics are impressive. On average, the top 25% of stores see $1,467,253 gross sales and $437,295 cash flow per store.* Buddy’s also offers an attractive 0% royalty fee for the first six months.

And last, but certainly not least, Buddy’s has spent more than six decades refining its systems and support. This is the foundation of Buddy’s Playbook — a systematic, proven approach to establishing and scaling stores. Click here to hear firsthand from multi-unit owner Ray Muncy how his growth can be directly attributed to Buddy’s Playbook.

Want to learn more about franchise opportunities with Buddy’s Home Furnishings? Start by visiting BuddysFranchising.com.

* This information reflects the Average Gross Sales and Average Free Cash Flow for the Top 25% of Buddy’s Home Furnishings company-owned retail businesses which were in operation for the entirety of the 2022 fiscal year. Of the 36 retail businesses that were in operation for all of 2022, 9 were included in the Top 25% sample set and 2 attained or surpassed the Average Gross Sales and 3 attained or surpassed the Average Free Cash Flow as described above. We refer you to Item 19 of our 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information. A NEW FRANCHISEE’S RESULTS MAY DIFFER FROM THE REPRESENTED PERFORMANCE. This advertisement is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. Offerings made by prospectus only and in compliance with the applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state. **Courtesy of APRO. ©2023 Buddy’s Home Furnishings®. All rights reserved.