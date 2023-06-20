Thryv Unleashes Franchise Potential: The Local Handyman's Story!

When Craig Jooste sees an opportunity, he's definitely one to jump on it. And this entrepreneur set his sights on the handyman industry. After gaining experience working with 1-800-GOT-JUNK, Craig launched the emerging franchise known as Local Handyman. He recently shared his journey on Thryv's small business management podcast, Winning on Mainstreet. Read on to discover how Craig and his wife, Kristen, started and scaled Local Handyman, and learn about the crucial role Thryv's all-in-one small business management platform has played in empowering franchisees and driving their success.

Background and Inspiration

Craig's extensive experience at 1-800-GOT-JUNK gave him the equivalent of an education in business administration and valuable insights into culture and franchising. He launched Wow 1 Day Painting, a sister brand of 1-800-GOT-JUNK, which further fueled his passion for building a trustworthy brand in the handyman industry. Driven by the vision of offering a reliable and professional handyman service, Craig and Kristen launched Local Handyman in White Rock, South Surrey, a small town in Canada.

Kristen's impact on the creation and growth of the Local Handyman franchise was nothing short of transformative. Without a background in home improvement, she saw a gap in the market when they struggled to find reliable handyman services for their own home. Recognizing this unmet need, she encouraged her husband, Craig, to seize the opportunity, illustrating her keen business insight that would help the duo overcome the many challenges inherent in starting a new business. Kristen's marketing prowess and brand communication skills proved invaluable in establishing Local Handyman's presence in the industry.

The Franchise Opportunity

Within just three months of launching their first location, Local Handyman experienced tremendous success, rapidly expanding their business from a single location to over 20 locations across North America, leading Craig and Kristen to realize the potential for franchising. They rebranded to the Local Handyman Group, allowing for local brands under the umbrella of a national company. This approach gave customers a sense of local familiarity while providing the benefits and support of a larger organization.

The Role of Thryv in Empowering Local Handyman Franchisees

Thryv has become an indispensable tool for Local Handyman and its franchisees. By leveraging Thryv's comprehensive platform, Local Handyman has streamlined operations, enhanced customer communication, and improved overall efficiency. Thryv's features, including online booking, lead generation, customer relationship management, and invoicing, have helped Local Handyman franchisees manage their businesses effectively and scale their operations.

"When we decided to move to Thryv, our brand had the need for a superior communication, booking, and marketing platform. We believe that we have found this with Thryv and our early partnership ... has been spectacular." —Craig Jooste, The Local Handyman, CEO

Economics and Growth Potential

The economics of Local Handyman's franchise model present an attractive opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs. With a reasonable up-front territory fee, low monthly overhead costs, and a focus on scalability, franchisees can achieve a relatively quick break-even point. The ability to offer a wide range of services, from hourly jobs to larger projects, enables franchisees to cater to various customer needs, resulting in a diverse revenue stream.

Expanding to the U.S. and Branding Strategy

With Thryv as their trusted partner, Local Handyman franchisees can effectively manage their operations, grow their businesses, and provide exceptional customer service. As Local Handyman continues its expansion into the U.S., it is set to become North America's leading and largest handyman provider.

