Unlock business growth with after-hours call answering

As a franchise owner, you know more than anyone how busy life can be. But to grow your franchise, you need to make room in your schedule to answer every call. 90% of consumers consider an immediate response essential when reaching out to a business. So in today’s busy landscape, how do you ensure that:

You have time to capture every call? Customers have time to call your business?

The solution? An after-hours answering service. When you open your phone lines 24/7, customers can connect with your business at a time convenient for them. Whether it be 10 PM after they’ve put their kids to bed, 7 AM on their commute to work, or even an urgent call in the middle of the night, their call will be answered. In turn, this increases customer satisfaction, encouraging customer retention and word-of-mouth marketing. When you extend your active call answering hours, you open yourself up to more business opportunities.

On average, business owners spend 2.9 hours each day on the phone. This time, while essential for maintaining customer satisfaction, takes away from other critical tasks such as strategic planning, marketing, and business development. By outsourcing your customer support, you give yourself more time to focus on growing your business.

At AnswerConnect, our team of warm receptionists works 24/7 to provide your customers with brand-consistent, exceptional support. Enjoy seamless integrations, scalable plans, and the AnswerConnect mobile app.

Our receptionists free your time by providing:

24/7 call answering

Live chat

Call routing and transfers

Order taking

Bilingual services

And so much more!

Every call is an opportunity for growth, so it’s important you have the infrastructure in place to connect with every caller.

Want to learn more?

Phone: 800-584-0234

Email: franchisesales@answerconnect.com

Book a consultation: answerconnectus.setmore.com/sales



