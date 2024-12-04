Unlock Delivery Savings: How Restaurant Logistics Helps Franchisees Recover 3rd Party Delivery Refunds and Cut Costs

Third-party delivery apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub have become essential to restaurant operations—but they also come with hidden fees, avoidable disputes, and missed revenue opportunities. What if you could reclaim that lost revenue and optimize your delivery costs without lifting a finger?

That’s where Restaurant Logistics comes in. We partner with franchisees and restaurant groups to uncover hidden savings, reduce operational costs, and improve margins—ensuring you keep more of what you earn.

Trusted by 500+ Restaurant Locations Across 20+ Brands

With over 500 restaurant locations live across 20+ brands, including Jack in the Box, Subway, Hardee’s, Wendy’s, and The Dirty Buffalo, we’ve proven our ability to drive results. On average, we win 85%+ of the disputes we submit, recovering significant revenue for our clients.

How We Deliver Value

Our process is straightforward and performance-driven:

We audit your delivery operations for disputes, chargebacks, and inefficiencies.

for disputes, chargebacks, and inefficiencies. We recover funds from avoidable driver wait times, incorrect charges, and other disputes.

Best of all, we work on a performance-based model—taking only 15% of what we recover. There are no setup fees, no hidden charges, and no minimums.

Real Results for Real Restaurants

Restaurant Logistics clients typically add an average of $260 per month, per location by recovering lost revenue and reducing operational costs.

Exclusive Offer: 30-Day Free Trial for Franchising.com Readers

To celebrate our partnership with Franchising.com, we’re offering an exclusive 30-day free trial to all restaurant groups who sign up before December 31, 2024.

This trial gives you the chance to see just how much Restaurant Logistics can recover for your locations—completely risk-free.

Don’t Leave Money on the Table

Join the growing list of satisfied clients who are improving profitability with Restaurant Logistics. Visit Restaurant Logistics or call grab time here to get started and secure your 30-day free trial before the year ends.

Let us help you optimize your delivery operations, recover lost revenue, and improve margins—so you can focus on growing your business.