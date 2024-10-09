Unlock Hidden Savings Across Delivery Apps with Restaurant Logistics: Free 30-Day Trial for Franchising.com Readers

The rise of third-party delivery apps like DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub, JustEat, Glovo, etc. has been a game-changer for the restaurant industry but we all know these services come with hidden costs and operational challenges that can quickly eat into profits if not carefully managed.

At Restaurant Logistics, we specialize in helping franchises and independent restaurants recover lost revenue by resolving disputes and errors caused by third-party delivery platforms. With clients ranging from major brands like Church’s Chicken, Wendy’s, The Dirty Buffalo, ghost kitchens, and independent restaurants, our team understands the unique challenges that come with managing multiple locations and delivery partners. That's why we offer a comprehensive solution tailored to the needs of restaurant operators who want to save time and money.

For a limited time, Franchising.com readers can enjoy a free 30-day trial of our services, no strings attached → book a call here to start today

Recover Lost Revenue with No Extra Fees

Did you know that restaurant chains and franchises lose thousands of dollars annually due to avoidable third-party delivery issues? These can range from incorrect charges, delivery delays, and driver disputes to mismatches between orders and deliveries. That’s where Restaurant Logistics steps in by identifying and disputing inaccurate charges, overcharges, and order mishandling across delivery platforms.

Even better? We only charge 15% of what we recover, meaning you pay nothing upfront, there is no minimums and no contracts. This results-driven approach allows our clients to see real savings without any initial financial risk. In addition, this includes store monitoring across all third-party apps at no additional cost. We also handle avoidable driver wait-time disputes, which can save your franchise significant sums of money over time

Why Work with Us?

Proven Results: We recover 15% of lost revenue on average for our clients, with no upfront costs.

We recover 15% of lost revenue on average for our clients, with no upfront costs. Comprehensive Monitoring: We track store performance across all major third-party apps and resolve disputes on your behalf, including driver wait-time disputes.

We track store performance across all major third-party apps and resolve disputes on your behalf, including driver wait-time disputes. Transparent Pricing: No hidden fees or extra charges – we only take 15% of what we recover for your restaurant.

No hidden fees or extra charges – we only take 15% of what we recover for your restaurant. Tailored for Franchises: Whether you run a large franchise or a single location, our services are designed to save you time and money.

Try Restaurant Logistics for Free – Limited-Time Offer

We’re confident that our service will bring value to your franchise, which is why we’re offering a free 30-day trial exclusively for Franchising.com readers. There’s no risk, no upfront payment, and no obligation beyond the trial period.

Ready to recover your lost revenue and reduce delivery platform headaches? Get in touch with us today to start your free trial and see the difference Restaurant Logistics can make for your business.