Vitality Bowls Parlays Growth Momentum into Strategic Franchise Expansion in 2023

With a solid foundation and prospect pipeline generated in 2022, Vitality Bowls continues to scale the leading superfood concept with a growth-focused eye on the future. The California-based restaurant brand, specializing in açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, shows no signs of slowing down as more cafés enter new markets. With its sights set on franchise expansion, Vitality Bowls has recently inked deals for new cafés in Bee Cave, Texas; Milpitas, California; and Bristol, Connecticut, as well as signed leases for Bloomfield, Michigan; Tucson, Arizona; and Berea, Ohio. The flurry of franchise agreements follows a stellar 2022, which included highlights such as:

Increasing reach in key markets, opening nine new locations, including breakthrough entrances in Arizona and Massachusetts

Signing a total of 20 new franchise agreements

Marking another year-over-year increase in systemwide sales

Selling more than 3.8 million açaí bowls in less than two years

A Superfood Success Story

For franchisees like Karthick Natarajan, who recently celebrated the opening of the brand’s newest location in Charlotte, North Carolina this January, Vitality Bowls offers an opportunity like no other.

“There is so much potential for Vitality Bowls in this city, given the local demand for clean and nutritious offerings,” Karthick says. “The support provided to me by the Vitality Bowls team helped me hit the ground running when opening my café in North Carolina – they gave me the tools I needed to successfully launch my café with solid operations, training practices, marketing and technology systems in place. I look forward to bringing the full Vitality Bowls experience to Charlotte residents.”

Founded in 2011, Vitality Bowls launched franchising in 2014 and has remained fervent in their mission to bring a health-centric fast-casual option to more communities across the nation, ending 2022 with more than 130 cafés open and in development. Over the last decade, Vitality Bowls has become a genuine industry leader, never wavering from its community commitment to health and wellness through fresh, high-quality superfoods in an allergy-friendly environment.

The sophisticated, dynamic cafe?s that define the Vitality Bowls atmosphere play perfectly into a unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional value. The value the brand adds to consumers and investors alike is undeniable and the franchise space is taking note of Vitality Bowls’ solid unit growth with recognition on renowned industry indexes.

Most recently, Vitality Bowls was honored as a top emerging brand by Franchise Journal in 2023 and named to the 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 list. The brand earned national recognition as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine and ranked among the top five of the segmented “Best of: Açaí Bowl” category.

“Our success as a brand this past year inspires us to grow our footprint across the nation. With such passionate and qualified franchisees on our team, we have been able to share our superfood movement further every year,” said Tara Gilad, president and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “The positive reception of our savory menu and proprietary bottled juices, as well as the recent launch of a new catering menu, has allowed us to broaden our customer base. We look forward to expanding our horizons in 2023.”

For franchise owners, Vitality Bowls offers robust support and a broad and varied best-in-class menu, boasting multiple dayparts as a stand-alone franchise in the burgeoning bowl and smoothie sector.

“While the health food industry remains competitive, Vitality Bowls’ steady growth is a testament to our brand's commitment to innovating at all levels of the business,” said Roy Gilad, CEO and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “Our dedication to innovation has led to the introduction of unique and healthy menu offerings, and technological advancements that enhances the customer experience. By staying ahead of the trends, we are confident in our position for continued success and expansion in the years to come.”

Join the movement. Discover your franchise opportunities with Vitality Bowls today. Visit franchise.vitalitybowls.com.