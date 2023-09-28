Vitality Bowls Set to Enter Q4 with Tactical New Branding, Menu Items & a Growing Franchise Pipeline

As an industry trailblazer in allergy-friendly healthy eating, Vitality Bowls continues to unlock sustainable growth with a strategic approach for the future that includes leveraging consumer preferences to attract and retain guests, and a rebrand initiative that showcases the company’s ability to evolve with changing market demands. Along with the fresh, new look and enhanced menu offerings, the multiple signed leases and inked deals indicate it's been a busy year for Vitality Bowls and the brand shows no signs of slowing down.

“At Vitality Bowls, we're always on top of emerging food trends, technologies, and strategies across all facets of the brands," said Roy Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of the leading superfood franchise. "Our ability to adapt and innovate differentiates us from other health food concepts and allows our franchise partners to capitalize on our competitive edge."

Vitality Bowls' latest moves position the brand for a fruitful next stage of growth as a top franchise to own and the bona fide leader in the healthy quick-service sector.

The Arrival of New Branding Showcases Vitality Bowls' Bright Future

An inspired rebranding is set to spark new avenues of growth for franchisees and boost Vitality Bowls' brand loyalty like never before. The refreshed and revitalized look includes a shift to new coloring of vibrant purples, greens and pinks as well as updated taglines like “100% energized, satisfied & happy.” Not only does the rebranding reaffirm Vitality Bowls’ commitment to providing a vibrant and satisfying experience to customers, it also presents an opportunity for franchisees to breathe new life into their local businesses and increase brand loyalty.

"We recognize that our fans seek more than just nutritious and delicious food; they want an environment that invigorates their senses and inspires a healthy lifestyle," said Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls, Tara Gilad. "Our rebrand aims to capture this essence, infusing our cafés with new energy and décor that resonate with the health and wellness lifestyle our customers value. From a revitalized customer experience to enhanced exposure for franchisees, our rebranding efforts ignite a renewed sense of pride in our brand."

Vitality Bowls' Delicious and Diverse Menu Innovation Continues

At every turn, the dynamic café concept solidifies its place as a master at menu innovation. Most recently, Vitality Bowls unveiled three new smoothies and three new bowls across all café locations in addition to launching Chia Seed Pudding. The house-made Chia Seed Pudding that launched nationally on September 1 can be enjoyed as an additional layer to any açaí bowl or as a side with preferred toppings. This new item promotes heart health and brain function, all while delivering a satisfying dose of dietary fiber that supports digestion and keeps Vitality Bowls guests feeling fuller for longer.

"Strategic menu advancements are necessary in the restaurant industry, and we've intentionally designed our new and improved offerings to boost sales, reach new demographics, and reengage fans with familiar, favorite foods that have our signature superfood twist," added Tara.

Each new menu item and LTO the brand creates have drawn consumers to the allure of trying something new and unique from their favorite restaurant brand. This is especially important for franchisees, whose cafés are a wellness hub in their communities for new guests and loyal customers alike.

Primed for More Multi-Unit Expansion as a National Brand

With more than 130 cafés open and in development, Vitality Bowls is fast-tracking multi-unit expansion to reach even more communities across the country. The brand’s franchise investment is typically a lower-cost option compared to other restaurant franchises, and includes franchise fees, build-out construction costs, signage, computer systems, training and up to three months of operating capital. With prime territories available in multiple states, qualified investors have signed on to open multiple new units. Franchise development highlights of the first half of 2023 include:

5 new store openings in Bloomfield, Michigan, Tucson, Arizona, Mesto, California, Berea, Ohio and Charlotte, North Carolina

New signed leases in Avon, CT, Mansfield and Bee Cave, TX, Harrison, New Jersey and Suwanee Georgia

11 newly signed franchise agreements spanning multiple markets in Texas, California, Connecticut, Georgia and New Jersey.

As the superfood space continues to flourish, franchise owners are growing their own existing franchise portfolios with a complementary concept like Vitality Bowls and bringing a much-needed healthy alternative to the neighborhood. Ready to capitalize on a thriving health food brand, paving the way for a bright future with innovation and top-notch marketing support?

Join Vitality Bowls’ superfood movement and spread the health today. Visit, franchise.vitalitybowls.com.