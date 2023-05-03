Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Signs Franchise Agreements to Bring Taste of Louisiana to Idaho and Georgia

Known for its signature Cajun-inspired cuisine and unmatched casual dining experience, popular Louisiana-based Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has officially signed multi-unit agreements to make breakthrough entrances in Idaho and Atlanta.

In the Idaho area, the brand has its sights set on building restaurants in Boise, Meridian or Nampa, with an interest in opening the third location in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Twin Falls or Coeur d’Alene. The Johnson Restaurant Group, consisting of John Johnson, Kent Jeffries and Mike Malmberg will be the ones to embark on plans to elevate the sports bar market in Idaho, bringing with them an accomplished track record in restaurant operations and a current portfolio of 13 restaurants under their ownership.

“After my first visit to Walk-On’s back in 2016, I knew immediately this was the perfect brand to add to our portfolio,” said Johnson. “The company’s distinctive culture and culinary approach paired with a best-in-class franchise support system solidified our decision to bring Walk-On’s to key Idaho markets. We are thrilled to introduce Walk-On’s to the Boise, Meridian and Nampa communities and create an environment where every day feels like game day.”

With a similar enthusiasm to partnering with a prominent sports bar experience like Walk-Ons’s, the franchise group consisting of Tim Yates, Carlos Arenas, Felipe Castellanos and Gabriel Sanchez will introduce the beloved restaurant brand to the Atlanta-area.

“Together as a group, Carlos, Felipe, Gabriel and I immediately knew the Walk-On’s franchise model was more than just your typical sports bar concept,” said Tim, whose years of restaurant experience includes working with brands such as McDonalds, IHOP, Perkins and Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. “We saw an undeniable opportunity to help grow a brand we believe in and receive the support necessary by their dedicated team to expand with more Walk-On’s locations in the future.”

The first Atlanta restaurant will be conveniently located at 3625 Dallas Hwy in Marietta, bringing the unique Louisiana-culture approach and wide variety of mouthwatering dishes from a chef-driven menu to the community.

The Walk-On’s brand makes for an ideal franchising opportunity thanks to the combination of authentic culture, emphasis on innovation and originality, along with their focus on culinary excellence and community commitment. The company continues to be one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the country, adding 20 new locations to its footprint in the last year. Walk-On’s now has 75 operating restaurants across 13 states and several more in development.

Prospective franchise owners looking to be a part of the growing Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux franchise should have business experience, a hunger for entrepreneurship and enthusiasm for the brand, as well as a commitment to serve their community. Ideal owners should also have the capacity to open one or more restaurants and at least $500,000 in liquid capital per location and $1,500,000 in net worth.

To learn more about the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux franchise opportunity, visit walkonsfranchising.com.